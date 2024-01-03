Jimmy Kimmel and Aaron Rodgers' ongoing feud took a new level on Tuesday afternoon. Rodgers made his weekly appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show" on ESPN and referred to Kimmel and the Jeffrey Epstein scandal.

The New York Jets quarterback suggested that Kimmel won't be pleased when the list of high-profile names related to the Epstein case is released. The late-night talk show host and comedian fired back, threatening legal action against Rodgers' claims.

Internet sleuths, of course, did what they typically do during headline-making stories. One of Jimmy Kimmel's social media posts from 2011 has surfaced overnight. Fans think the post apparently makes a joke about Epstein's island, where trafficking and assault claims allegedly took place.

Aaron Rodgers' supporters took the opportunity to take a jab back at Kimmel. Suggesting that he doesn't have any defense in this feud, as he jokingly made comments over a decade ago.

Below are some fan reactions to the unearthed Jimmy Kimmel post:

When did the Aaron Rodgers-Jimmy Kimmel feud begin?

Aaron Rodgers and Jimmy Kimmel's recent feud is just the newest headline for the two. The original feud began in 2021 when Aaron Rodgers allegedly lied about his COVID-19 vaccination status and then contracted the virus. Kimmel made a joke about the situation then and said that the quarterback's take on the virus was ill-advised.

In January 2023, while appearing on "The Pat McAfee Show," Rodgers started talking about UFOs. He then said that UFOs were being used as a distraction because the Jeffrey Epstein list was due to be revealed, and those who were on it were trying to sway away from the topic.

"Then, regarding Epstein's client list being released. There are some files that have some names on it that might be getting released soon."

Jimmy Kimmel showed the clip on his show and joked about the quarterback, saying that perhaps he should revisit the "concussion protocol."

Rodgers' longtime Green Bay Packers teammate and friend David Bakhtiari then got involved and re-posted Kimmel's comments, suggesting that the comedian was on the list.

That brings the situation to Jan. 2, when the Jets quarterback once again commented on "The Pat McAfee Show." The 40-year-old said he was sitting in his wine cellar because he was preparing to pop open a bottle to celebrate.

"There's a lot of people, including Jimmy Kimmel, who are really hoping [the list] doesn't come out," Rodgers said. "I'll tell you what, if that list comes out, I'll definitely will be popping some sort of bottle."

Jimmy Kimmel then responded to the comments and threatened legal action against Rodgers.

The New York Jets quarterback has yet to respond to Kimmel's statement.