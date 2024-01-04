Aaron Rodgers-Jimmy Kimmel feud: TV host's wife Molly McNeary reacts to Rodgers' Epstein allegation

Earlier this week, New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers took things up a notch in his feud with TV host Jimmy Kimmel. During his weekly appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show," Rodgers suggested that Kimmel would be among the names on the list of Jeffrey Epstein's associates.

Rodgers said he was sitting in his wine cellar because he was ready to celebrate when Kimmel's name was read on the list. The late-night talk show host and comedian didn't appreciate the allegations made against him and took to his X, formerly Twitter, account, writing:

"Dear Aa***ole: for the record, I’ve not met, flown with, visited, or had any contact whatsoever with Epstein, nor will you find my name on any “list” other than the clearly-phony nonsense that soft-brained wackos like yourself can’t seem to distinguish from reality.

"Your reckless words put my family in danger. Keep it up and we will debate the facts further in court. @AaronRodgers12."

Kimmel's wife, Molly McNearney, who is a writer on his "Jimmy Kimmel Live" show, lent support to her husband. She liked the social media post shortly after he posted it, in which he directed the Jets quarterback to stop talking about him.

Pat McAfee issues apology to Jimmy Kimmel after Aaron Rodgers comments on his show

Aaron Rodgers started the new year off with a bang on Tuesday when he accused Jimmy Kimmel of being associated with convicted sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein. In his response to Rodgers' comments on "The Pat McAfee Show," Kimmel threatened a lawsuit.

On Wednesday, Pat McAfee opened his show by issuing an apology for Rodgers' comments. He understood Kimmel's frustration about the situation and said that his show never wants to spread negativity.

"We obviously don't like to be associated with anything negative ever," McAfee said. "We'd like our show to be an uplifting one, a happy one, a fun one, but it's because we talk s**t and try to make light of everything.

"I can understand why Jimmy got incredibly upset... but also, I think Aaron is like, 'hey, this guy has said some stuff about me in his monologue,' and he's just trying to shit talk. I don't think he meant anything else, but he's gonna have to clarify that for us."

McAfee finished by leaving the ball in Aaron Rodgers' court to comment and perhaps issue his own apology moving forward.