The list of Jeffrey Epstein's associates was supposed to reveal all those who took part in the scheme with him. Aaron Rodgers falsely accused Jimmy Kimmel being part of that coterie, based on a conspiracy theory that has percolated social media. The late night host was not going to take that lying down and threatened to sue him. Since the quarterback made those comments on Pat McAfee's show on ESPN, he was implicated as well.

The major headache for the network is Jimmy Kimmel is a staple of ABC, both of whom are owned by parent company Disney. Therefore, this is a feud within the same organization. However, the leverage Pat McAfee and Aaron Rodgers have is that their working relationship and contract predates the show coming on ESPN. In fact, it was the network that wanted him and they have shown the ability to be successful outside of their present home.

As one ESPN source told 'Front Office Sports',

“This is a big can of worms for the new PR boss at ESPN [Josh Krulewitz], and for Disney/ABC. McAfee’s show is dangerous—but it gets viewers and makes money. Rodgers has a deal with McAfee’s show that would be tough to void. Both Rodgers and McAfee don’t care about repercussions.”

Due to these circumstances, the comedian's potential lawsuit might be more of a headache for the network than the host or his guest.

Pat McAfee apologizes to Jimmy Kimmel on behalf of Aaron Rodgers

Pat McAfee, however, knows that whether or not he can thrive without ESPN, a legal challenge from Jimmy Kimmel is no laughing matter. Since he also said that his family has received threats, the late night host could potentially win the case even with First Amendment caveats.

Therefore, he took to the air today to apologize to the comedian and said that in a free-wheeling format, not everything is properly vetted prior to it being said.

Aaron Rodgers, in trying to stir up the pot, may have hit a hornet's net instead with his latest comments.