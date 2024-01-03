"Aaron Rodgers was just trying to talk sh*t": Pat McAfee addresses Jets QB's beef with Jimmy Kimmel

ESPN host Pat McAfee has addressed Aaron Rodgers' latest comments about Jimmy Kimmel on his show.

Rodgers and Kimmel have had a feud for a while now, ever since the New York Jets quarterback was vocal about the COVID vaccination. Since then, Kimmel has blasted Rodgers for not getting vaccinated, but their feud went to the next level on Tuesday.

On his weekly spot on "The Pat McAfee Show," Rodgers claimed Kimmel would be named on the Jeffrey Epstein list, which is widely expected to be released soon.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"There's a lot of people, including Jimmy Kimmel, who is hoping that list doesn't come out," Rodgers said.

After Rodgers' comments, Kimmel took to X to threaten a lawsuit against the Jets quarterback:

"Dear A*shole: for the record, I’ve not met, flown with, visited, or had any contact whatsoever with Epstein, nor will you find my name on any 'list' other than the clearly-phony nonsense that soft-brained wackos like yourself can’t seem to distinguish from reality. Your reckless words put my family in danger. Keep it up and we will debate the facts further in court."

Following Jimmy Kimmel threatening to sue Aaron Rodgers, Pat McAfee opened his show on Wednesday by talking about the talk show host's tweet.

"There could be some things that were certainly probably, we're gonna have to hear from Aaron on that, meant to be sh*t talk joke that can then become something," McAfee said. "That is obviously a very serious allegation that then leads to a massive overnight story ...

"But I can see exactly why Jimmy Kimmel felt the way he felt, especially with his position. But I think Aaron was just trying to talk sh*t. Did it go too far? Jimmy Kimmel certainly said that was the case. But that is Aaron and Jimmy. They've been down there. So we obviously don't like the fact that we're associated with anything negative ever ...

"Some things obviously people get very pissed off about, especially when they're that serious allegations. So we apologize for being a part of it."

Expand Tweet

As of right now, neither Jimmy Kimmel nor Aaron Rodgers have reacted to Pat McAfee's comments on Wednesday.

Aaron Rodgers says 2024 season won't be his last

Aaron Rodgers will return in 2024

Aaron Rodgers' first season as a New York Jet did not go as anyone expected.

Rodgers tore his Achilles in his first drive and missed the entire 2023 season. Since then, the 40-year-old has been adamant he will return in 2024 and also confirms next season won't be his last.

In his career, Rodgers is 5001 for 7661 for 59,055 yards, 475 touchdowns and 105 interceptions. He's also a four-time MVP, taking it back-to-back in 2020 and 2021 while winning Super Bowl XLV.