"They haven't even debuted": Fans express mixed feelings as the upcoming HYBE girl group I'LL-IT gets invited to attend the 2024 Paris Fashion Week

On Thursday, February 22, it was announced that HYBE's upcoming K-pop girl group, I'LL-IT, was invited to attend the 2024 Paris Fashion Week, and fans have been expressing mixed reactions about the same. While K-pop idols attending fashion events aren't a new factor in the industry, fans were surprised to realize that a group that hasn't debuted yet will be making their first appearance at a fashion show.

Ideally, K-pop idols and groups who've made a considerable impact among the masses, either with their music or their fashion, are recognized for the same by fashion brands and are invited to shows to widen their exposure. However, with the masses having little knowledge of how I'LL-IT performs musically or concerning their fashion styles, fans expressed confusion over their invitation to the 2024 Paris Fashion Week.

Expand Tweet

Many even called out HYBE Labels, the group's agency, for using monetary ways to get the group to attend the fashion show. On the other hand, fans have also been defending the group, stating they've established them through the survival show, that they were formed through R U Next? and that since the masses have already gotten a glimpse of the members, the invitation made sense.

Netizens divided as they discuss HYBE's upcoming girl group, I'LL-IT's invitation to the 2024 Paris Fashion Week

I'LL-IT is a pre-debut K-pop girl group housed under HYBE Labels, consisting of five members: Yunah, Minju, Moka, Wonhee, and Iroha. The group was formed through a reality survival show called R U Next?, organized by HYBE and JBTC. Following the members' mind-blowing performances and showcase of their talents, fans immediately fell in love with the group.

It was recently announced that the group will be making its official debut on March 25, 2024, and fans eagerly looked forward to what the members had in store. They were shocked to realize their debut would not be their first public appearance as I'LL-IT. Following the reveal that the group will be attending the 2024 Paris Fashion towards the end of February, fans were taken aback by the same.

Expand Tweet

Many expressed that it only made sense for K-pop idols to attend shows when they've made considerable impact and contributions to the industry. Additionally, since K-pop idols and groups enter a collaborative deal where they benefit from each other's fame and exposure, fans couldn't see the point behind I'LL-IT's attendance at Paris Fashion Week when they haven't officially debuted.

This naturally led to speculation that HYBE Labels used their monetary resources to invite the group to the Paris Fashion Week. Many netizens were angered at this, as they pointed out that other artists have worked their way through the industry for invites to fashion events when I'LL-IT members allegedly have the easy way out. Therefore, many pointed out the alleged unfairness of the situation.

However, fans also defend the group by stating that they're not a completely unknown figure. Several K-pop fans know the members by appearing in the reality survival show. Fans also shot back that HYBE has been trying their best to promote their upcoming group by all the means that they have.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

While netizens are unsure whether or not HYBE used the money to get the members their invite, fans still believe that it is an effort from the agency to try and promote the upcoming girl group.

Say goodbye to a fan-favorite show HERE