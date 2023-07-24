"They found their comeback for cinema"- Fans praise WB's marketing tactics after immense Barbie success

Greta Gerwig's Barbie, based on the Mattel doll line of the same name, managed to not only capture box offices across the globe but also impress critics all around. As of the first weekend, the film has already grossed over a record $155 million, making it possibly the most extensive WB production of all time. If there was any doubt about Gerwig's directorial becoming one of the biggest films of the year, its weekend collection has put a stop to any debate.

This comes as a breath of fresh air for the production house, which has seen multiple superhero projects fail over the past year. The Flash, starring Ezra Miller, was one of the most ambitious projects from DCEU and the studio but failed to generate profit. Barbie, on the other hand, has already become a box-office success and still has a long way to go before it departs the theaters.

A major reason for this great success was the promotion campaign, which was unlike any promotional campaign we have seen in recent years. The film also managed to include the competition from Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer in the mix, making both movies soar higher.

After the details of Barbie's promotion were revealed, fans were more than impressed with the studio and even questioned why their DC film marketing lagged behind.

Fans praise marketing after Barbie's success

While great marketing is not enough to push a mediocre film to the top, without great marketing, even good projects fail to see the light of success. For Barbie, the Margot Robbie starrer was a great film, objectively. But the hype created around the project and its competition with Oppenheimer pushed the film beyond what could be expected from a Greta Gerwig film.

Fans praised the marketing tactic and praised the WB team that worked to get Barbie this recognition.

It is yet to be seen if the film manages to break more records at the box office in the coming days.

Barbie is currently playing in theaters.