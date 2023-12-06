"They can't hide their racism": Fox News contributor Tammy Bruce fuels outrage for referring to Harvard President as "That Black woman in power"

In a recent episode of The Faulkner Focus on Fox News, that aired on Tuesday, December 5, contributor Tammy Bruce stirred outrage among masses by referring to Harvard University’s president, Dr. Claudine Gay, as "that Black woman in power."

The comments came in the wake of a House hearing, where university heads, including Dr. Gay, addressed allegations of allowing anti-Semitism to prevail on their campuses, particularly during the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Fox News anchor Harris Faulkner later turned to Tammy Bruce for her perspective on Dr. Gay's testimony. Bruce launched into a critique, lamenting what she perceived as a lack of accountability and commitment to addressing hate speech on campus.

However, Tammy Bruce 's comments did not sit well with many and ignited a wave of criticism. One social media user, @JacksonAntione, reacted to Tammys' remark by saying,

"They can't hide their racism."

Social media users outrage over Fox News contributor Tammy Bruce's "that Black woman" comment

On the show, Tammy Bruce questioned Dr. Gay's commitment to combating anti-Semitism, suggesting that if the issue were anti-Black racism, the response would be different. She drew a stark comparison as well, implying that if individuals in Klan robes were shouting hate speech, action would be swift and decisive.

Bruce concluded her commentary by asserting that Dr. Gay, as a Black woman in power, had "abandoned that power." Apart from invoking Dr. Gay's racial background, Tammy Bruce's remarks further took a turn when she stated,

"It is heartbreaking to see a woman in such a position of power abandon that power. She sounds like a robot."

Several people condemned the use of race as a factor in the discussion. Advocates for free speech argued that the focus should remain on addressing anti-Semitism and fostering a campus environment that is inclusive and respectful of all backgrounds.

More details about the recent House hearing

For those unaware, the House hearing that took place on Tuesday was witness to rising tensions and heated exchanges, focused on accusations that antisemitism had been on the rise at Harvard, amid the Israel-Hamas war. Dr. Gay, alongside other university leaders, defended herself, stating,

"I have sought to confront hate while preserving free expression. This is difficult work, and I know that I have not always gotten it right."

The Anti-Defamation League's recent survey indicated 73 percent of Jewish college students experiencing or witnessing some form of anti-Semitism since the beginning of the 2023-2024 school year alone.

During the hearing, Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) questioned Dr. Gay on Harvard's code of conduct, specifically addressing incidents where students chanted slogans that were reportedly deemed offensive. Dr. Gay responded, expressing her personal abhorrence for such speech and emphasized the university's commitment to addressing violations of policies against bullying, harassment, or intimidation.