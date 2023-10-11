"They look better and better with every poster": Fans impressed with new The Marvels poster

The Marvels, the next big offering from the MCU, is all set to premiere on November 10, 2023. With the release date fast approaching, Marvel has delved into its full-fledged promotional activities, with new teasers, set photos, and posters dropping regularly. The most eye-catching of these is a new poster of the film, which seems to have impressed eager fans.

Over the past few films, the MCU has had an underwhelming response from fans and critics, with the films going downhill from Avengers: Endgame onwards, despite occasional hits like Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. So, The Marvels has an even tougher crowd to impress, with fans growing increasingly discontent with what the MCU has to offer after the Thanos saga.

Surprisingly, it seems that the Brie Larson-led film is walking on the right path, with fans showing ample enthusiasm after a long time. This is possibly because of the highly stylized poster depicting the three title characters, with Brie Larson looking exceptionally sharp. One netizen, @RaFe_Tano, even noted:

"The look better and better with every poster"

A tweet reply to DF's post about the upcoming MCU film (Image via X)

The Marvels is directed by Nia DaCosta, who co-wrote the screenplay with Megan McDonnell and Elissa Karasik.

Fans express excitement for The Marvels release, call it "marvelous"

DF's post about the upcoming MCU film (Image via X)

MCU fans have been quite skeptical about new films over the last few months. This was the case with this sequel as well, which will see Brie Larson return as the titular superhero, Captain Marvel. This time, however, she will be joined by two others, Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) and Miss Marvel/ Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), who also got her own series earlier.

All three are seen in the graphic poster for The Marvels, which depicts the lead characters standing in front of a stylized background with expressions that possibly imply their battle-ready stances, which will probably be seen in the upcoming film.

With the new images and posters, it seems that fans are finally warming up to the new film, and if it does manage to impress the critics, this could potentially revive Marvel to its best.

A tweet reply to DF's post about the upcoming MCU film (Image via X)

A tweet reply to DF's post about the upcoming MCU film (Image via X)

A tweet reply to DF's post about the upcoming MCU film (Image via X)

A tweet reply to DF's post about the upcoming MCU film (Image via X)

A tweet reply to DF's post about the upcoming MCU film (Image via X)

A tweet reply to DF's post about the upcoming MCU film (Image via X)

A tweet reply to DF's post about the upcoming MCU film (Image via X)

A tweet reply to DF's post about the upcoming MCU film (Image via X)

A tweet reply to DF's post about the upcoming MCU film (Image via X)

A tweet reply to DF's post about the upcoming MCU film (Image via X)

The Marvels additionally stars Zawe Ashton, Park Seo-joon, and Samuel L. Jackson, among others. This will be the sequel to the film Captain Marvel (2019) and a continuation of the television miniseries Ms. Marvel (2022). It is the 33rd film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

Fans can catch it in theatres on November 10, 2023.