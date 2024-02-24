"They look so hot together": Fans ecstatic as Kim Seon-ho and Moon Ga-young set to reunite for Falling Slowly MV

On February 23, 2024, BIGBANG's Daesung teased fans with the latest poster for his upcoming music video Falling Slowly featuring South Korean actors Kim Seon-ho and Moon Ga-young.

R&D Company recently shared an official announcement stating that BIGBANG's Daesung would drop a new album in the upcoming month and stated that both Kim Seon-ho and Moon Ga-young had completed filming for the upcoming music video.

As Daesung released the latest poster for his upcoming music video, the K-drama community was over the moon watching both actors reuniting for a new music video together. One X user excitedly tweeted that "they look so hot."

"BOTH OF YOU ARE INSANE": Fans gush over Kim Seon-ho and Moon Ga-young's looks for upcoming music video

It's not the first time Kim Seon-ho and Moon Ga-young have worked together on a project. The duo previously portrayed each other's love interests in the 2019 comedy-romance drama Welcome to Waikiki 2 and have supported each other's solo endeavors.

They have become one of the most beloved and famous K-drama couples among fans who enjoy seeing them share the screen. They have also modeled for the lifestyle brand Nau in 2021 and fans are excited to see them act together again.

BIGBANG's Daesung shared the official poster of his upcoming music video Falling Slowly on his X account, captioning it "coming soon." In the poster, Kim Seon-ho and Moon Ga-young are seated side by side, with their hands on their chins, radiating a nonchalant expression.

While the actor is clad in a black suit, Moon Ga-young opted for a minimalistic look, wearing a dress. As soon as Daesung teased fans with the poster, it went viral among the Hometown Cha Cha Cha actor's fandom known as Seonhohada, who couldn't contain their excitement.

Fans have been eagerly awaiting announcements of his upcoming projects for a long time and are thrilled to see him share the screen with Moon Ga-young again. They are also eager to see the kind of chemistry they will display in the music video.

Many fans also shared their opinions regarding the poster, stating that it exuded a "retro" and "vintage" vibe. They also expressed that the duo looked incredible, and many others shared their excitement about seeing the "hotteok couple" again.

Daesung's fans also look forward to his new music and album.

Kim Seon-ho recently starred in the Netflix hit drama Hometown Cha Cha Cha while Moon Ga-young featured in the melodrama The Interest of Love.