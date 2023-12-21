Moon Ga-young's look for the latest magazine pictorial wins the internet: "She continues to slay"

South Korean actress and model Moon Ga-young recently showcased her modeling skills in a striking Calvin Klein campaign. Ga-young was photographed wearing a Calvin Klein bra paired with their iconic pants, seamlessly embodying the brand's image with alluring and seductive poses.

Moon Ga-young's stunning appearance for the campaign was posted by the actress on her official Instagram ID @m_kayoung on December 18, 2023. The appearance impressed her fans and they left multiple comments to appreciate the actress/model.

@riricha20212 commented "And she continued to slay!! Gorgeous!!" (Image via @m_kayoung / Instagram)

Fans commented on both her campaign videos and Harper's Bazaar Korea's feature of the actress.

Fans reaction to Moon Ga-young's pictures for the Calvin Klein x Harper's Bazaar Korea campaign

Moon Ga-young has continued to win the hearts of netizens all over the world with her amazing acting skills and pretty visuals. The actress has also been creating her dominance in the fashion world with multiple collaborations with popular beauty and fashion brands including Dolce & Gabbana, Calvin Klein, Yves Saint Laurent, and more.

For the latest campaign with Calvin Klein, the actress was spotted in multiple looks and settings sporting the brand's apparel items including jeans, jackets, and lingerie sets. The actress carried the wet hair look in the photoshoot with stunning visuals and minimal makeup.

Fans were excited to see Ga-young in the campaign pictures and the video and complimented her for the amazing visuals.

Fans reacted enthusiastically to Ga-young's pictures for the Calvin Klein x Harper's Bazaar Korea campaign (Image via Sportskeeda)

Fans used multiple adjectives such as "Slayed," "amazing," "real goddesses," "hottest," and many more. Fans also used statements such as "unbelievable," "holy moly," "hotness overload," "body goal," and more. Fans were happy to see Ga-young get the opportunity to work with the brand.

Fans appreciate Ga-young's look for the latest Calvin Klein campaign (Image via Sportskeeda)

Fans swooned over Ga-young's looks and appreciated her body alongside visuals.

In the latest campaign, Moon Ga-young spoke confidently about a woman's body.

“I certainly feel that an adult woman has a right to determine what happens to her life and body.”

The entire campaign exuded confidence and remained body-positive in the center. The campaign was also bold and stuck to the non-conformist ideal set by the fashion brand.