Fans concerned over Charli and Dixie D'Amelio's "extra skinny" images from their new clothing line

On May 19th, the day before the launch, an article featuring Charli and Dixie D'Amelio's new clothing line Social Tourist was published. The article included promotional photos from a magazine, and these photos raised concerns over the girls' weight.
These photos drew a lot of attention as people noticed how different the girls looked in comparison to their usual photos.
Charli and Dixie D'Amelio promotional photos for Social Tourist
Announcing their new partnership and clothing line, Charli and Dixie D'Amelio released multiple promotional photos on "People Magazine", showing off their new brand.
Although some were excited about the clothes, many were quick to comment on the obvious weight loss the photos showed.
"Skinny" has always been marketed as fashionable in high-end retail. Due to this, smaller brands and companies have compensated by adapting to the skinny look, which has been very trendy in recent years.
From photoshopping their photos to forcing their models to lose weight, the fashion industry is notorious for pushing a more slender image onto their fans, regardless of age. This has caused young women to take up unhealthy habits in the pursuit of weight loss.
In the photos, it appears that both Charli and Dixie D'Amelio have shrunk to a disproportionate size. This could potentially propose an image for their young impressionable fans, who may want to achieve the look.
Fans concerned as Charli and Dixie D'Amelio's promo photos resurface a day before launch
Although the photos were exclusively featured on May 6th along with the announcement of Charli and Dixie D'Amelio's line, an article by The Columbus Dispatch raised attention as YouTube News commenter, @defnoodles, retweeted the article.
Fans were quick to leave comments on the retweet, worried over the possibility of photoshopped images or worse. People noticed how different these photos looked in comparison to other photos Charli and Dixie D'Amelio featured on their Instagram pages.
Meanwhile, others were fixated at the irony that a brand such as A&F would market their clothing lines with images of "extremely skinny" girls.
A&F, Hollister, and other brands under their umbrella have been known to allegedly "fat shame" oversized customers, claiming they did not want people with a bigger body type to shop at their stores.
Due to this, the company has allegedly lost many loyal customers and fans.
Charli and Dixie D'Amelio have yet to respond to fan reactions over their "extremely skinny" promo photos. The clothing line is set to launch tomorrow, May 20th.
