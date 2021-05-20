Fans concerned over Charli and Dixie D'Amelio's "extra skinny" images from their new clothing line

On May 19th, the day before the launch, an article featuring Charli and Dixie D'Amelio's new clothing line Social Tourist was published. The article included promotional photos from a magazine, and these photos raised concerns over the girls' weight.

These photos drew a lot of attention as people noticed how different the girls looked in comparison to their usual photos.

"Social Tourist" Promo Photos 1/3 (Image via People Magazine)

Charli and Dixie D'Amelio promotional photos for Social Tourist

Announcing their new partnership and clothing line, Charli and Dixie D'Amelio released multiple promotional photos on "People Magazine", showing off their new brand.

Although some were excited about the clothes, many were quick to comment on the obvious weight loss the photos showed.

"Skinny" has always been marketed as fashionable in high-end retail. Due to this, smaller brands and companies have compensated by adapting to the skinny look, which has been very trendy in recent years.

Social Tourist Promo Photos 2/3

From photoshopping their photos to forcing their models to lose weight, the fashion industry is notorious for pushing a more slender image onto their fans, regardless of age. This has caused young women to take up unhealthy habits in the pursuit of weight loss.

In the photos, it appears that both Charli and Dixie D'Amelio have shrunk to a disproportionate size. This could potentially propose an image for their young impressionable fans, who may want to achieve the look.

"Social Tourist" Promo Photos 3/3 (Image via People Magazine)

Fans concerned as Charli and Dixie D'Amelio's promo photos resurface a day before launch

Although the photos were exclusively featured on May 6th along with the announcement of Charli and Dixie D'Amelio's line, an article by The Columbus Dispatch raised attention as YouTube News commenter, @defnoodles, retweeted the article.

WHO COULD’VE SEEN THIS COMING: Charli and Dixie D’Amelio partner with Abercrombie & Fitch to launch their ‘Social Tourist’ clothing line, which will be available at Hollister stores. pic.twitter.com/UR1gfKBZiN — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) May 19, 2021

Fans were quick to leave comments on the retweet, worried over the possibility of photoshopped images or worse. People noticed how different these photos looked in comparison to other photos Charli and Dixie D'Amelio featured on their Instagram pages.

Am I weird or do they look extra skinny? I'm not trying to body shame at all, I know they're thin girls and that's totally fine. But their bodies look disproportionate to their heads. Did they edit the bodies to look slimmer?? — Meg (@GRANDBelieber13) May 19, 2021

Absolutely. Dixie is not that thin at all in her videos imo — melissa tags. 🐻‍❄️ (@taggytags) May 19, 2021

They look starving — TNDRA (t-on-druh) (@tndrav) May 19, 2021

Ooo yes! Please keep feeding into a brand that has/has had kids questioning the way their bodies look! /s 🤢 — Jessus (@JessusNazarjess) May 19, 2021

I thought Abercrombie & Fitch was over when the owner said he didn’t want “fat or ugly” ppl shopping there. Even tho he looks a whole mess. It hasn’t been in my local mall since like 2004 lol. — Meredith Grimm (@pinkbookmark) May 20, 2021

There is no way these images aren't photoshopped. I know they are skinny but?? Their heads look way too big 💀💀. Wouldn't surprise me considering the way Ambercombie markets. — Cara I Guess (@AltissianStars) May 20, 2021

Meanwhile, others were fixated at the irony that a brand such as A&F would market their clothing lines with images of "extremely skinny" girls.

A&F, Hollister, and other brands under their umbrella have been known to allegedly "fat shame" oversized customers, claiming they did not want people with a bigger body type to shop at their stores.

Due to this, the company has allegedly lost many loyal customers and fans.

Didn’t Abercrombie and Fitch have a bad image? — Tiffany (@_officalshortyy) May 19, 2021

You mean a brand that stop at a large? Soooo no one can wear it? pic.twitter.com/T5UOOlOA8J — Bri The Best 💜💜🐼 (@So_like_no) May 20, 2021

OFC they wang to work with Abercrombie, the dying brand that only creates clothing for skinny white ppl with a brand that’s really telling of their experience during the pandemic — TonyLopezIsAPedophile (@KrichikasLover) May 20, 2021

Charli and Dixie D'Amelio have yet to respond to fan reactions over their "extremely skinny" promo photos. The clothing line is set to launch tomorrow, May 20th.

