"They need to be arrested for not having any rhythm": NYPD dance team video sparks mass ridicule online 

Popular media channel Pix 11 News televised a performance by the NYPD (New York Police Department) dance team on Thursday, February 15, which has now stirred up the online community.

The now-viral video shows seven female police officers wearing sleeveless NYPD jerseys, alongside black kneecaps and dance shoes, and tapping their feet to a jazz number playing in the background. It is reportedly meant to preach unity and spirit.

Expand Tweet

However, as soon as the video surfaced, netizens united to put NYPD under fire, with many questioning the priorities of New York City’s law enforcement and why they are focusing on dancing rather than combating the increasing crime rate, thus triggering mass online ridicule.

In this regard, an Instagram user with the handle @dreaf_ commented under @theshaderoom’s post on the same. The netizen claimed that the officers performing in the clip should be taken into custody for “not having any rhythm.”

A netizen mocks and slams the New York Police Department's dance team and their recent performance. (Image via Instagram/dreaf_)

“NYC crime at an all-time high”: NYPD faces online trolling for their latest dance routine

The video of NYPD officers dancing has sparked massive trolling online, with many arguing that the law enforcement of the Big Apple (nickname for New York City) is wasting its resources on their own entertainment rather than helping ensure public safety and tackling the growing crime rate in the city, including thefts, burglary, murders, assaults, mugging, drug abuse, homelessness, and the illegal immigrants’ crisis among others.

Here are some of the reactions from @EndWokesness’ post on X.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Alongside the broadcasting of the video on Pix 11 News, President of the New York Police Department's Dance Team Autumn-Rain Martinez told in an interview with the news outlet that dance rehearsal, like the one shown in the viral clip, was “a place to release mental stress” and “express themselves creatively” for the department officials.

“We have to have a place to decompress… We have a dance team because the mental health kind of takes a toll while doing this job,” Martinez added.

Expand Tweet

Likewise, the team’s Vice President Lauren Pagan told Pix 11 News how her job is to respond to 911 calls all day and how dancing helps her to unwind and cope post-shift.

“Music is amazing. And when I get to sit here and just listen even if it's the same song over and over, it's a nice place to be. Everybody here loves to dance. They love being here,” she added.

According to Times Now News, the co-curricular dance crew was founded in 2022 to help NYPD employees let off steam after their shifts while also helping with community outreach. Over the last year, the team, which is open to all, has performed in several events at schools, colleges, and galas.

The media source further reported that apart from the dance team currently facing the heat, the New York Police Department also has nearly 50 other extracurricular teams for them to participate in after working hours and rewind, including boxing, hockey, rugby, paintball, and baseball among others.