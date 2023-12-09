"They really cast all my favs": Fans excited to see Kim Sung-Cheol and Ryeoun in the cast line-up of the upcoming drama Death's Game

The South Korean streaming platform Tving released new still cuts from the highly-anticipated drama Death's Game on December 8, 2023. The drama has already generated a massive buzz owing to its star-studded cast line-up. The drama stars names like Park So-dam, Seo In-guk, Kim Ji-hoon, Choi Si-won, Go Yoon-jung, Lee Jae-wook, and Lee Do-hyun, among others.

When fans saw the still cuts from the upcoming drama, they became incredibly excited. Adding to their excitement was the inclusion of Kim Sung-Cheol and Ryeoun to the cast of Death's Game. They took to X, formerly Twitter, to express their excitement with many saying that the series has cast all their favorite characters.

The K-drama carries fourteen big names from the Korean entertainment industry and has sent the fans into a frenzy. The eight-episode drama is also reported to have a 3.3 billion₩ ($2.5 million) budget.

"All stars drama": Fans thrilled over the cast and plot of the upcoming star-studded drama Death's Game

The upcoming K-drama Death's Game follows the story of a man who must face the consequences of playing with life and death. Since several popular actors were set to play several incarnations of the male protagonist, the K-drama garnered a lot of attention.

Death's Game will be an actor spectacular with a narrative to match, starring everyone from Seo In-guk and Go Yoon-jung from Alchemy of Souls to Parasite's Park So-dam. Fans are excited for the K-drama as it is set to explore difficult subjects including failure, racism, s*icide, and what it means to live.

The plot revolves around Seo In-guk's character, Choi Yi-jae, beset by misfortune and finds no motivation to live another day. Death (played by Park So-dam), however, is incensed by his carefree disregard for life and chooses to punish him in a way that is both singular and unending to teach him a lesson.

Due to his inability to find employment and his ex-girlfriend's desire to cut him off, Choi Yi-jae has fallen unwell. He lost all of his money in a Bitcoin fraud, which made things worse. Even if he chooses to terminate his life by s*icide, death is enraged by his decision and thinks he must repeatedly taste death in exchange.

Death decides that for Choi Yi-jae to be able to live thirteen lifetimes must pass for him. As a result, he wakes up on the verge of death in the body of a new person each time. Based on the rules of Death, Yi-jae can continue living as that person for the remainder of his life if he can figure out a method to survive.

Fans are delighted to see all of their favorite stars getting cast in the upcoming drama. They are especially focused on Kim Seong-cheol's performance and are looking forward to seeing the actor display a broad range of acting styles from romantic comedies to genre pieces. The actor also seems to have established a strong acting rapport with Seo In-guk, who portrays Choi Yi-jae.

Director Ha Byeong-hoon collaborated with Ryeoun on the drama 18 Again. The upcoming drama will rekindle their equation as director and actor which has aroused the expectations of the fans.

Fans took to X to express their joy and excitement about the upcoming show, Death's Game. While some said that they were looking forward to watching Ryeoun in the show, others claimed that they had "won" as the series has all their favorite K-drama stars.

Yoo In-so, who has dazzled audiences in the Alchemy of Souls, makes an appearance as Kwon Hyeok-soo's (Kim Kang-hoon) classmate, heightening the suspense. Yoo In-soo has demonstrated his endearing appeal in several works and intends to unveil a new metamorphosis in the next Death's Game.

Lee Woon-sik and Gul-chan's original webtoon served as the inspiration for the K-drama. It is available in ten languages and is highly regarded by fans worldwide.

The cast of the upcoming show has only raised the expectations of fans. They are looking forward to watching Kim Ji-hoon, Choi Si-won, Jang Seung-jo, Lee Jae-wook, Lee Do-hyun, Go Yoon-jung, Kim Jae-wook, Oh Jeong-se, and Park So-dam in the series.