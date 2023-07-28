"They treat him like a foundling": Fans express outrage over SM Entertainment’s continued disrespect and lack of promotions for NCT's Yuta

On Wednesday, July 26, SM Entertainment released a six-minute vlog of NCT's Yuta showcasing his attendance at the 2023 Paris Fashion Week for the Louis Vuitton show. Following the vlog's release, fans had quite a handful of criticism to fire at SM Entertainment as the idol continues to be disrespected and treated poorly by the agency.

Netizens noticed that not only was the vlog released very late, after fans' consistent demand and persistence about the same, but it was also of very poor quality.

Additionally, the vlog was nothing about the idol's preparations for the Louis Vuitton show and was only a compilation of videos taken by his manager on their phone. Fans were disappointed by the continued upsetting circumstances surrounding Yuta and have once taken action to bring attention to the agency's behavior.

"SMStopDisrespectingYUTA" trends on Twitter as fans notice the continued poor management of NCT's Yuta by his agency, SM Entertainment

NCT's Yuta, the only Japanese member in the now-twenty-member group, has garnered several accomplishments this year. From his solo attendance at the Paris Fashion Week to his ambassadorship schedules, though there has been much to talk about the idol's influence and exposure in fields outside the music industry in 2023 so far, SM Entertainment has paid less to no deed to the same.

When the idol attended the 2023 Louis Vuitton Show in Paris on June 21, 2023, fans were awaiting the vlog and behind-the-scenes video for the same since it is been a followed tradition with the NCT members. However, the same wasn't released until over a month and was only done after fans' continued demand and requests. The list of disappointments for the fans continues to grow when they watched the vlog.

The video was only six minutes long, which is much shorter compared to the usual length of NCT videos which showcase the behind-the-scenes of the members' fashion events, usually coming up to 15 to 20 minutes. Additionally, the contents of the video were also quite poor. Fans noticed that the video only showcased NCT's Yuta walking around the streets of Paris and the clips were all of poor quality since it was a compilation of the videos shot by his manager on their phone.

However, this isn't the only incident that reason fans' anger and frustration. There have been multiple and repeated instances where Yuta was mistreated, poorly managed, and received minimal promotions, as compared to other NCT members.

Fewer lines in song distributions, less exposure in variety shows and external programs, not posting about the idol's achievements and embarkations, and several instances of the idol lacking proper security are some of the many concerning incidents fans have noticed. Netizens have always brought SM Entertainment's actions to others' attention, however, there has been no change from the agency's side.

However, we CLEARLY see that the duration of his vlog is noticeably shorter compared to the similar vlogs of other NCT 127 members.

For the 1st time in his solo fashion gigs, & the 2nd time in his entire solo projects, YUTA has a behind-the-scene vlog. However, we CLEARLY see that the duration of his vlog is noticeably shorter compared to the similar vlogs of other NCT 127 members.

And what's sad is this is one of MANY instances of SM's mistreatment towards Yuta throughout the years.

he only has six minutes, and about the show was posted in ins, and they stole videos shot by other magazines，There is no camera to follow, only iphone to follow.



Fans also speculated that the only reason for SM Entertainment's clear disrespect and discrimination toward NCT's Yuta must be due to the agency's xenophobic qualities. It makes more sense fans when taking into consideration the fact that Yuta's the only Japanese member in the group.