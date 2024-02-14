"They treat people like tins of beans": Liz Kershaw blasts BBC for axing Steve Wright from Afternoon Show as she pays tribute to radio legend

In a scathing criticism of the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC), Liz Kershaw, the renowned radio presenter, has spoken out against the decision to axe Steve Wright from the Afternoon Show, lamenting the treatment of individuals within the industry as mere commodities.

The veteran DJ Steve Wright, who died at 69 on February 13, 2024, had served four decades hosting shows and was axed from the BBC "Afternoon Show" slot in 2022, as per The Sun. While speaking to GB News on February 14, 2024, Liz Kershaw blasted BBC for its treatment of Steve and said:

"They treat people like tins of beans on a shelf."

Kershaw, a veteran broadcaster herself, paid a heartfelt tribute to Wright, acknowledging his significant contributions to the radio industry and expressing deep disappointment at the BBC's handling of the individuals, as per The Sun.

Radio legend Steve Wright's departure sparks outcry: Liz Kershaw takes a stand

Steve Wright's "Afternoon Show" has been a staple of BBC Radio 2 for decades, captivating audiences with its eclectic mix of music, celebrity interviews, and engaging banter.

The show typically featured diverse music spanning various genres and eras, catering to a broad audience. It had two segments, Factoids and The Oldies, which listeners enjoyed for many years.

As per The Sun, in 2022, Steve was axed from the slot of the Afternoon show. He even spoke about it at the time and said:

"Sometimes people want you, sometimes they don't. Sometimes, there are changes, and they give you another offer — and that's OK. I understand that, I really understand that."

But on February 14, 2024, the legendary English radio presenter and the second longest-serving female national radio DJ in the United Kingdom, Liz Kershaw, blasted the BBC on their treatment of Steve. She spoke to GB News, showed her concerns, and paid tribute to Steve Wright. She said,

"New management said we're going to refresh the schedule - and they treat people like tins of beans on a shelf. I doubt that there was any follow-up, or any pastoral care, or any support for him. He didn't need money as he has been one of the highest-paid people on air."

Liz Kershaw added,

"But, you know, I wonder if they considered how it affected him. There are some people for whom fame and attention are their oxygen. And he was one of those; it was absolutely his life."

Veteran DJ Steve Wright's family confirmed the news of his death on February 13, 2024. In a statement, they said:

"It is with deep sorrow and profound regret that we announce the passing of our beloved Steve Wright. In addition to his son, Tom, and daughter, Lucy, Steve leaves behind his brother, Laurence and his father Richard."

Later, tributes from Steve's colleagues, including BBC Radio 2's Sara Cox, flooded social media.

