Was Steve Wright married? All about the BBC Radio presenter's personal life as he dies at 69

BBC Radio broadcaster Steve Wright passed away on Tuesday, February 13, at the age of 69. The cause of his death has not been disclosed yet.

The official statement shared by Wright's family via the BBC reads:

“It is with deep sorrow and profound regret that we announce the passing of our beloved Steve Wright. In addition to his son, Tom, and daughter, Lucy, Steve leaves behind his brother, Laurence, and his father, Richard."

He is survived by his children, Tom and Lucy, his brother Lawrence, and his father, Richard. Wright was married to American voiceover artist Cyndi Robinson. After more than 20 years together, the couple—who had first met in early 1969 and got married in 1972—divorced in 1999.

Cyndi Robinson, 55, is the mother to both of Wright's children, Tom and Lucy. She is best known for lending her voice to the character of Amy Rose in the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise. She took up the job in 2010.

Steve Wright and Cyndi Robinson divorced "on the grounds of a two-year separation"

Steve Wright and Cyndi Robinson met in 1969 and began dating. After three years of their relationship, the couple tied the knot in 1972. As per Heightline, Wright remembered Cyndi in 1969 as a "happy-hormone teenager" and thought he had found "the girl of his dreams."

Steve Wright also recalled how Robinson wore "her hair" and "the clothes she was wearing" when he first met her. He instantly fell in love with Robinson, per Heightline. As per The Mirror, Wright recalled the exact moments when he first saw Robinson.

"We were watching the Mike Leigh play Abigail’s Party on television when I looked at her and just thought: 'I love this woman."

Wright filed for divorce from Robinson in 1999, ending their 27-year marriage. The divorce was reportedly "on the grounds of a two-year separation," as per the couple's official sources.

As per Steve Wright's agents, the couple had led different lives for almost four years. They also clarified that no third party was involved in the divorce, according to The Sun. Following her divorce, Robinson married Christopher Corey Smith in April 2022.

In July 2019, Wright admitted that spending too much time at work left him with no time to look for another partner in an interview with The Mirror.

"I work on an afternoon show on the BBC and I do a love songs show at the weekend and it means that I do a lot of interviews and I prep a lot and I write a lot. So I have to work all the time."

One of Wright's friends told The Mirror that the couple's separation came "out of the blue." Wright thought they were "forever."

“It came out of the blue. Cyndi just said, ‘That’s it. I’m off.’ He thought they were forever.”'

Steve Wright lived with his daughter Lucy in central London. His house was five minutes away from Broadcasting House, where he spent a lot of his time. Meanwhile, his son, Tom, also lived nearby.

