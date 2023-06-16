"They would try anything possible to delay a verdict": Netizens react as YNW Melly's attorney's request mistrial

During the first week of the double murder case involving rapper YNW Melly, various witnesses, and evidence were presented by both the prosecution and the defense. However, during Thursday's (June 15) trial proceedings, David Howard, the rapper's attorney, raised the issue of a potential mistrial. This motion, prompted by Howard, expressed concerns regarding the testimony of Felicia Holmes, who happens to be the mother of YNW Melly's former girlfriend, Mariah.

During the trial, the rapper’s attorney, Howard, claimed that questioning Holmes had “tainted” the jury, which is why he mentioned the motion for a mistrial.

“This jury sat there and watched this fiasco unfold with at least 10, maybe 15 sidebars, after every two questions,” Howard said.

Furthermore, the decision on the mistrial would be taken by Judge Murphy next week, as the court would be in recess until Tuesday, June 20, 2023. At the same time, as several videos made their way on social media, an internet user reacted to a post by DailyLoud on Twitter and said that it was predictable that the verdict would be delayed.

Social media users reacted to the rapper's attorney's demand for a mistrial: Reactions explored. (Image via Twitter)

YNW Melly has been accused of the double murder of two of his best friends, Christopher and Anthony, in October 2018. If the mistrial is considered, it would mean that the jury is unable to reach a verdict. A mistrial is generally suggested when either of the parties feels that misconduct or a serious error has taken place.

At the same time, a mistrial does not necessarily mean the accused is innocent. If the court reaches the conclusion of a mistrial, the prosecutors are then given 90 days to pursue a new trial.

YNW Melly’s attorney’s request for a mistrial sparks debate on social media

In a surprising turn of events, YNW Melly's attorney has made a controversial request for a mistrial, causing a wave of debate and speculation on social media. The high-profile murder trial of the popular rapper has already captivated the public's attention, and this latest development has only heightened the buzz surrounding the case.

As news of the attorney's request spread like wildfire, netizens took to social media platforms to express their opinions under DailyLoud's tweet.

The prosecutors or the attorney of the rapper have not addressed the matter yet. At the same time, it is unclear whether or not the judges will consider the request or not.

