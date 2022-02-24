“They were trying to kill me”: Britney Spears threatens to sue former Tri Star management

Britney Spears recently threatened to sue her former management firm Tri Star nearly three months after her 13-year long controversial conservatorship came to an end.

In a now-deleted Instagram post, the pop star claimed that she believed Tri Star Sports & Entertainment Group CEO Lou Taylor and her colleague Robin Greenhill allegedly attempted to take her life right before she was placed on a conservatorship under her father Jamie Spears in 2008.

The latest claim comes days after the Baby One More Time hitmaker accused Taylor of having an affair with her father when he served as her conservator.

The businesswoman and her management firm have long been scrutinized by #FreeBritney activists for her role in handling Britney Spears’ conservatorship. However, Taylor previously denied claims of her involvement in the legal arrangement.

A look into Britney Spears’ allegations against her former management

Tri Star denied all claims made by Britney Spears against the company (Image via Allen Berezovsky/WireImage)

Britney Spears recently took to Instagram to call out her former management firm Tri Star Entertainment and its CEO Lou Taylor. The musician revealed that Tri Star allegedly invited her to their office a week before she was placed on an involuntary psychiatric hold in 2008 to make her feel special:

“A week before they sent me away to that f***ing place, Tri Star invited me to their offices… the swanky suited up b*****. So nice with their ‘We are here to make you feel special!’”

The pop star also claimed that she had lunch with Taylor and Robin Greenhill, who showed Spears “a huge black and white framed picture” of herself in the hall of their office. She also mentioned that Kate Beckinsale was present at the venue at the time:

“They sucked up to me and “made me feel special”… Right … Ha those same b****** killed me a week later!!!”

The Toxic hitmaker alleged that her father Jamie Spears “worshipped” Taylor and Greenhill, and went on to claim that she believes they allegedly tried to “kill” her:

“I think they were trying to kill me… I still to this very day believe that’s exactly what they were trying to do… but not a damn thing was wrong with me and I didn’t die!!!!”

Spears further shared that nobody else would have lived through her management’s treatment and actions:

“Nobody else would have lived through what they did to me! I lived through all of it and I remember all of it! I will sue the s*** out of Tri Star!!!!”

The singer also stated that her management “got away” with their alleged actions in the past, but she will now warn them every day.

Spears' Instagram post (1/2) (Image via Instagram)

Spears' Instagram Post (2/2) (Image via Instagram)

However, Tri Star Sports and Entertainment Group have denied all the allegations made in Spears’ post. Attorney Charles Harder, Esq., told Rolling Stone:

“These claims are entirely false, as well as highly offensive, damaging and unacceptable.”

Although Britney Spears deleted her post later the same day, it remains to be seen if she will file a legal complaint against Tri Star in the days to come.

