Who is Lou Taylor? Britney Spears accuses dad Jamie of having an affair with her ex-business manager

Lou Taylor has been one of the most prominent names in the #FreeBritney movement for several years. As Britney Spears’ former business manager, she has often been accused of being one of the key players behind the pop star’s controversial conservatorship.

The businesswoman has denied all allegations in the past and abruptly resigned from her position in 2020 without prior notice. However, the Toxic singer recently claimed that Taylor had an affair with her father Jamie during his years as her conservator.

Britney Spears accuses dad Jamie of fostering an affair with Lou Taylor

According to the latest court documents filed in the aftermath of the terminated conservatorship ruling, Spears’ attorney Matthew Rosengart asked Jamie to confess about his relationship with Taylor:

"Request For Admission #49: Admit that, when you were the Conservator of the Estate, you had a romantic relationship with Lou Taylor."

Although the documents have not mentioned the timeline of the alleged affair, it ordered Jamie to “admit” that he took a baptism trip to the Holy Land of Galilee with Taylor, using Britney’s finances:

"Admit that, while you were Conservator of the Estate, you took an overseas trip to be baptized with Lou Taylor and charged the Estate of Britney Spears for that trip.”

In 2017, Taylor herself shared a photo of the trip on her Instagram and addressed the baptism. The duo were reportedly baptized by the former’s pastor husband Rob Taylor. In the picture, the trio can be seen posing together.

However, Lou Taylor and her legal team have not addressed the latest claims about her alleged relationship with Jamie Spears.

The latest filings come in light of Jamie’s petition asking Britney Spears to cover the costs of his legal fees following his removal from the position of her conservator in November 2021.

Everything to know about Lou Taylor

Lou Taylor is the CEO and founder of Tri Star Sports and Entertainment (Image via Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images)

Lou Taylor is the founder and CEO of Tri Star Sports and Entertainment Group, which offers business management services to actors, musicians, athletes and entertainers. She has been leading the company for the past 29 years since its establishment in 1992.

The 56-year-old gained prominence as Britney Spears’ family spokesperson in 2008 and was hired as her estate manager during the Circus Tour in 2009. Days before the pop star’s conservatorship began, Taylor’s company provided $40000 loan to Jamie Spears.

Tri Star and Taylor were then appointed to serve as the musician’s official business manager. Over the years, the businesswoman extended her contacts and started working with a string of celebrity clients.

Taylor's company is currently one of the most sought-after firms. Some of her clients include popular artists like Jennifer Lopez, Steven Tyler, Gwen Stefani, Priyanka Chopra, Tina Turner, Meghan Trainor, Mary J. Blige, and Travis Scott, among many others.

Lou Taylor made news once again during the peak of Britney Spears’ conservatorship battle in 2019. Fans of the pop icon and activists of the #FreeBritney claimed that the business manager served as one of the masterminds behind the decade-long conservatorship.

A source close to the singer appeared on CNN’s Toxic: Britney Spears’ Battle for Freedom documentary and alleged that the business manager largely controlled the conservatorship at one point:

“Britney is aware and angered by the control exercised over her by Lou Taylor and her company, which reaped millions of dollars from her estate.”

Similar claims were also made in Netflix’s Britney vs. Spears as well as FX and Hulu’s The New York Times Presents: Controlling Britney Spears. Taylor previously denied all claims as “defamation” and said that her company did not have “the place” to speak for or against the conservatorship.

In November 2020, Taylor stepped down as Spears’ business manager without providing any notice to the singer. Court documents also showed that she opposed to Jamie’s role as the conservator. However, Tri Star has continued to serve as the business manager for the musician’s sister Jamie Lynn.

