"They could turn us into a charcoal briquette": Congressman Tim Burchett issues dire warning about alien tech over classified UFO footage

On March 7, 2023, Congressman Tim Burchett discussed an alleged US government coverup of alien technology. Burchett sparked further controversy when he spoke about extraterrestrial life on the Event Horizon podcast. He claimed that aliens present a threat to humanity, as their technology far exceeds anything we are capable of.

“If they’re out there, they’re out there, and if they have this kind of technology, then they could turn us into a charcoal briquette," Burchett said.

According to The New York Post, Burchett's comments on the show came on the heels of the claims made by David Grusch. Grusch, a supposed whistleblower, is an Air Force veteran who has accused the US government of running a secret UFO retrieval program.

Burchett is one of the officials in charge of leading the committee's investigation.

"We couldn’t fight them off if we wanted to": Congressman Tim Burchett on aliens

David Grusch was first recognized after he claimed that the US government was in possession of more than one alien spacecraft. Grusch claimed that in the 1930s, Italian fascist leader Benito Mussolini's government recovered an alien spacecraft, which ultimately came into the possession of the US military.

In an interview with News Nation, Senator Marco Rubio said that many other whistleblowers have come forward and presented the same claims as Grusch. While he did not corroborate their claims, he said many are reluctant to discuss the UFOs for fear of their jobs.

“We’re trying to gather as much of that information as we can … And, frankly, a lot of them are very fearful of their jobs … fearful of harm coming to them," Rubio said.

While Rubio has not discussed his own opinion about the feasibility of Grusch's claims, Representative Tim Burchett was one of the first officials to explicitly imply that they may be credible.

On the show, Tim Burchett told listeners that mankind may truly have a cause for concern.

He said:

"And if (the aliens) can travel light years or at the speeds that we’ve seen, and physics as we know it, fly underwater, don’t show a heat trail, things like that, then we are vastly out of our league."

However, he added that they may not be interested in his. Tim Burchett said that if the extraterrestrial creatures wanted to attack humanity, it would already have happened.

“We can’t handle it. We couldn’t fight them off if we wanted to. That’s why I don’t think they’re a threat to us, or they would already have been,” he said.

As per the Independent, NASA is also investigating UFOs. The claims of UFO sightings remain unconfirmed by the US government. The sightings are also being investigated by the AARO. Both organizations are expected to release reports on the sighting this summer.

