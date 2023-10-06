"They turned into a Lima bean": New Patreon Logo gets trolled online, sparks hilarious meme fest

A monetization platform called Patreon that provides business tools for content creators to run a subscription service and in turn sell their digital products has recently grabbed attention online after it launched new features, brand identity, logo, and a redesigned app.

On October 4, Patreon announced via a blog post that they have introduced a "reimagined brand", which involves a series of changes "meant to be a celebration of human creativity in all its forms."

However, what grabbed the major limelight was the company’s logo. As per its official website, the “new logo does not have an exact canonical form,” meaning that there is not a “definitive Patreon logo.”

From the images circulated on the internet, the logo appears to be three-dimensional and has fluid and irregular textures and colors. While the brand says the shape of the new logo is “P,” netizens argue it looks more like a bean. In this regard, one X (formerly Twitter) user commented under @CircleToonsHD’s tweet.

“Literally looks like those super minimalist logo parodies”: Internet has hilarious reactions to Patreon’s new logo

The Patreon brand that helps content creators monetize their businesses introduced its brand-new look on Wednesday, October 4, including its fresh logo. As per the website, the new logo has no definitive structure and is rather a “dynamic object in constant motion that represents the energy of creativity and the ever-evolving nature of culture and art.”

As per the company’s blog post released on Wednesday, the logo has the “ability to morph based on adaptive cues from its environment” and is defined by “its motion language.” But all these technical aspects aside, the logo is made in 3D and has an abstract P shape, according to Patreon reports.

Unfortunately, the redesigned logo did not impress social media users, who are now trolling it.

Apart from the controversial logo, some of the other changes incorporated by Patreon include a chat feature that enables content creators to directly connect with their fans within a group message and get their feedback.

Another new feature is called “Commerce” which enables content makers to “sell one-off digital goods and offer free subscriptions,” reported Tech Crunch. This will allow creators to market and sell videos, audio, and other downloadable files to non-subscribers as well.

Not only that, Patreon will also let creators decide whom to have in their communities for free and who can have access to their paid exclusive content. The brand has also updated its privacy protocols, and now member profiles will also contain information about things they have sold or purchased, what kind of content is trending, and more.

Moreover, creators can now choose whether to keep their bios, profile images, and links to other social media platforms private or public. Users on the redesigned app will also be able to access an updated home feed where posts will be organized by the creators and not the company like before.

With regards to the changes, company officials told Tech Crunch that they are made for “a digital-first world, intended to challenge static, old-media brand-building conventions, in favor of an identity that better reflects today’s ever-evolving creative landscape.”

The brand will also have transformative typography, wordmarks, colors, and photography features available on its app. According to The Verge, the company will soon give creators permission to customize their own logo using colors, textures, and motion tools.