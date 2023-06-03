"You live and learn": Netizens react as MLB retracts Pride logo after facing backlash, leaving netizens thrilled

Major League Baseball (MLB) is in the news lately as on day 1 of Pride Month, they changed the blue and red background of their logo to a rainbow background. However, soon after their pro-LGBTQIA+ move came to light, they started receiving major backlash online. Soon after, the next day, they changed the logo back to the original one.

Internet users were quick to notice this change and the conservatives began hailing their move as they took to social media to express their views.

End Wokeness @EndWokeness Wow. The MLB just quietly removed their LGBTQ+ Pride logo. Wow. The MLB just quietly removed their LGBTQ+ Pride logo. https://t.co/LaOkN70pXo

Conservative social media users thrilled with MLB's move to retract Pride logo

As MLB changed the logo back to its original one, several social media users were elated and believed that their backlash and protest against woke culture is working for them.

Marselis Scott @MarselisScott Wow! Just wow!



The dodgers are hosting pride night June 16.



The MLB changed their profile picture on instagram to the MLB logo with the pride flag in it!



2023 has been a strange year!



I don’t support pride month, day, or logos! Wow! Just wow!The dodgers are hosting pride night June 16.The MLB changed their profile picture on instagram to the MLB logo with the pride flag in it! 2023 has been a strange year! I don’t support pride month, day, or logos! https://t.co/9c6IAFbLd7

Adaya77 @Adaya77 MLB dumped their Pride logo on Facebook after just 24 hours after massive ridicule. I guess they didn't wanna get Bud Lighted. notthebee.com/article/mlb-du… via @Not_the_Bee MLB dumped their Pride logo on Facebook after just 24 hours after massive ridicule. I guess they didn't wanna get Bud Lighted. notthebee.com/article/mlb-du… via @Not_the_Bee

tyler bee @tab527 Not the MLB changing all of their pride profile pics back to normal Not the MLB changing all of their pride profile pics back to normal https://t.co/jWf4WwSqtp

TheControlGroup @USWCCEM @EndWokeness Should never have been up in the first place. @EndWokeness Should never have been up in the first place.

Drock @zack_drock @EndWokeness About time. Stop making everything gay. What’s sports and schools gotta do with the LGBT community. @EndWokeness About time. Stop making everything gay. What’s sports and schools gotta do with the LGBT community.

More MLB controversies in Pride month

MLB landed also found itself in the midst of controversy when they received mixed reactions as the Los Angeles Dodgers invited a satirical group of trans nuns to their Pride Night. When they received major backlash from Catholics, they made the decision to un-invite the members of The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence.

However, this did not go down well with those who supported the move and they began to call out the Dodgers. After this, MLB re-invited the group and apologized to them.

Other than this, the Baseball team Tampa Bay Rays recently made headlines when five pitchers refused to wear pride-themed uniforms. They refused to wear the same on account of their religious beliefs, as per NBC.

According to NPR, Jason Adams, a Baseball pitcher for Tampa Bay Rays commented on this and said:

"So it’s a hard decision. Because ultimately we all said what we want is them to know that all are welcome and loved here."

He further said:

"But when we put it on our bodies, I think a lot of guys decided that it’s just a lifestyle that maybe — not that they look down on anybody or think differently — it’s just that maybe we don’t want to encourage it if we believe in Jesus, who’s encouraged us to live a lifestyle that would abstain from that behavior, just like (Jesus) encourages me as a heterosexual male to abstain from s*x outside of the confines of marriage. It’s no different."

Several brands are receiving backlash online for showing support towards the LGBTQIA+ community

In the recent past, several brands have come under fire for showing support towards the LGBTQIA+ community. Brands like Bud Light found themselves in the midst of controversy after they collaborated with trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney. Target also received backlash after it launched its Pride collection.

Conservatives were against these moves and believed that brands should stop going woke. Several social media users shared videos where they were seen shooting cans of Bud Light beer and the logo of Target.

