"You live and learn": Netizens react as MLB retracts Pride logo after facing backlash, leaving netizens thrilled

Major League Baseball (MLB) is in the news lately as on day 1 of Pride Month, they changed the blue and red background of their logo to a rainbow background. However, soon after their pro-LGBTQIA+ move came to light, they started receiving major backlash online. Soon after, the next day, they changed the logo back to the original one.
Internet users were quick to notice this change and the conservatives began hailing their move as they took to social media to express their views.
Conservative social media users thrilled with MLB's move to retract Pride logo
As MLB changed the logo back to its original one, several social media users were elated and believed that their backlash and protest against woke culture is working for them.
More MLB controversies in Pride month
MLB landed also found itself in the midst of controversy when they received mixed reactions as the Los Angeles Dodgers invited a satirical group of trans nuns to their Pride Night. When they received major backlash from Catholics, they made the decision to un-invite the members of The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence.
However, this did not go down well with those who supported the move and they began to call out the Dodgers. After this, MLB re-invited the group and apologized to them.
Other than this, the Baseball team Tampa Bay Rays recently made headlines when five pitchers refused to wear pride-themed uniforms. They refused to wear the same on account of their religious beliefs, as per NBC.
According to NPR, Jason Adams, a Baseball pitcher for Tampa Bay Rays commented on this and said:
"So it’s a hard decision. Because ultimately we all said what we want is them to know that all are welcome and loved here."
He further said:
"But when we put it on our bodies, I think a lot of guys decided that it’s just a lifestyle that maybe — not that they look down on anybody or think differently — it’s just that maybe we don’t want to encourage it if we believe in Jesus, who’s encouraged us to live a lifestyle that would abstain from that behavior, just like (Jesus) encourages me as a heterosexual male to abstain from s*x outside of the confines of marriage. It’s no different."
Several brands are receiving backlash online for showing support towards the LGBTQIA+ community
In the recent past, several brands have come under fire for showing support towards the LGBTQIA+ community. Brands like Bud Light found themselves in the midst of controversy after they collaborated with trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney. Target also received backlash after it launched its Pride collection.
Conservatives were against these moves and believed that brands should stop going woke. Several social media users shared videos where they were seen shooting cans of Bud Light beer and the logo of Target.