"Think I'm gonna pilk": Lindsay Lohan Pepsi Milk ad leaves internet divided

The world has embraced Lindsay Lohan's grand return to the limelight with her newly released Christmas movie on Netflix Falling for Christmas. She also teased a possible sequel to her iconic 2003 film Freaky Friday, but her new Pepsi advertisement has left netizens divided.
On December 1, Pepsi announced its new collaboration with The Parent Trap star just in time for the holiday season. Lohan is seen wearing a version of her 'Jingle Bell Rock' winter talent show outfit from the Mean Girls movie, mixing a particularly odd drink.
The response to the new "naughty" drink was sour, to say the least. One user @ReallyRenee took to her Twitter handle to express her disgust by suggesting that she feels like puking at the sound of the drink. She said:
"I think I'm gonna pilk...🤢"
Netizens tried Lindsay Lohan's holiday drink, and the responses are split
Lindsay Lohan, in collaboration with Pepsi, introduced people to a new drink called Pilk, a soda drink that is a combination of the popular cola drink Pepsi and milk. While many are only hearing about the combination for the first time, it has apparently been around for a while.
In the advertisement, Lohan is seen sitting in front of a fireplace, dressed in holiday cheer - her outfit mimicking the one she wore in the iconic performance of Jingle Bell Rock as Cady. Lindsay Lohan pours Pepsi into a big glass, saying:
"It's nice."
She then tops the glass up with a long pour of milk, this time saying:
"Ooh naughty."
According to the brand, the ad will kickstart their holiday season campaign where people can win a cash prize if they follow Pepsi on their social media channels, and post photos of their 'Pilk' with specific hashtags.
Many people supported the Pilk and Cookie trend as a homage to Lohan's popular movie Mean Girls. They tweeted in support using altered versions of popular dialogues from the iconic rom-com movie.
On the flip side, the combination of soda and dairy really put some people off who immediately denounced it without giving it a taste.
Pilk has been around longer than Pepsi's ad with Lindsay Lohan
Pilk has apparently been around for longer than Pepsi's ad campaign. According to Know Your Meme, the first instance of the "dirty soda" came about on social media back in 2020 when @scubadivingzoo posted a video of the cola drink between a two-litre Pepsi and one gallon of milk. He captioned the video stating:
"Ya'll want a glass of pilk?"
The tweet went viral, garnering almost half a million likes and shares. The following August, Pilk again took off as TikTok users posted videos of themselves creating the drink. The popular 1970s sitcom actress Penny Marshall from Laverne & Shirley loved the drink so much that it was written into the show for the character.