"Think I'm gonna pilk": Lindsay Lohan Pepsi Milk ad leaves internet divided

The world has embraced Lindsay Lohan's grand return to the limelight with her newly released Christmas movie on Netflix Falling for Christmas. She also teased a possible sequel to her iconic 2003 film Freaky Friday, but her new Pepsi advertisement has left netizens divided.

On December 1, Pepsi announced its new collaboration with The Parent Trap star just in time for the holiday season. Lohan is seen wearing a version of her 'Jingle Bell Rock' winter talent show outfit from the Mean Girls movie, mixing a particularly odd drink.

The response to the new "naughty" drink was sour, to say the least. One user @ReallyRenee took to her Twitter handle to express her disgust by suggesting that she feels like puking at the sound of the drink. She said:

"I think I'm gonna pilk...🤢"

Netizens tried Lindsay Lohan's holiday drink, and the responses are split

Lindsay Lohan, in collaboration with Pepsi, introduced people to a new drink called Pilk, a soda drink that is a combination of the popular cola drink Pepsi and milk. While many are only hearing about the combination for the first time, it has apparently been around for a while.

In the advertisement, Lohan is seen sitting in front of a fireplace, dressed in holiday cheer - her outfit mimicking the one she wore in the iconic performance of Jingle Bell Rock as Cady. Lindsay Lohan pours Pepsi into a big glass, saying:

"It's nice."

She then tops the glass up with a long pour of milk, this time saying:

"Ooh naughty."

According to the brand, the ad will kickstart their holiday season campaign where people can win a cash prize if they follow Pepsi on their social media channels, and post photos of their 'Pilk' with specific hashtags.

Many people supported the Pilk and Cookie trend as a homage to Lohan's popular movie Mean Girls. They tweeted in support using altered versions of popular dialogues from the iconic rom-com movie.

Ru @Ruchi_Ruchhh So root beer and ice cream is okay but Pepsi and milk is where y’all draw the line ???¿ So root beer and ice cream is okay but Pepsi and milk is where y’all draw the line ???¿

ky @anakin813 Convince some of u are being paid by Lindsey Lohan to gaslight me into thinking that pepsi and milk is a thing and to be honest its working and making me mad as hell Convince some of u are being paid by Lindsey Lohan to gaslight me into thinking that pepsi and milk is a thing and to be honest its working and making me mad as hell

On the flip side, the combination of soda and dairy really put some people off who immediately denounced it without giving it a taste.

Marie Denee @MarieDenee I cannot wrap my head around Pepsi and milk… nope! I cannot wrap my head around Pepsi and milk… nope!

gregor samsa @serenaf6969 get your pilk (pepsi/milk) away from my family and i IMMEDIATELY get your pilk (pepsi/milk) away from my family and i IMMEDIATELY https://t.co/xizhdg9PmG

Sarah @sarah_jbd Logging on to find out people think Pepsi and milk is a new thing, come on man Logging on to find out people think Pepsi and milk is a new thing, come on man

kiwi🎸🔩 // voted #1 fruit @kiwidotmtf pilk just sounds awful



like,, if you add carbonation to milk carbonation is just co2,, which is acidic,, which then mimics the taste of sour milk kinda



and then add the subpar taste of pepsi into the mix? pilk just sounds awfullike,, if you add carbonation to milk carbonation is just co2,, which is acidic,, which then mimics the taste of sour milk kindaand then add the subpar taste of pepsi into the mix?

Scott @poofandwoof I attempted the pilk thing with almond milk and Pepsi Max but it curdled instantly I attempted the pilk thing with almond milk and Pepsi Max but it curdled instantly

Fauxlosopher @WickedWalnut CNN @CNN Pepsi has launched a campaign encouraging customers to mix milk into their soda -- and it's backed by Lindsay Lohan. cnn.it/3EShTKA Pepsi has launched a campaign encouraging customers to mix milk into their soda -- and it's backed by Lindsay Lohan. cnn.it/3EShTKA Only thing worse than drinking Pepsi, or milk, is drinking Pepsi & milk mixed. twitter.com/cnn/status/159… Only thing worse than drinking Pepsi, or milk, is drinking Pepsi & milk mixed. twitter.com/cnn/status/159…

Pilk has been around longer than Pepsi's ad with Lindsay Lohan

Pilk has apparently been around for longer than Pepsi's ad campaign. According to Know Your Meme, the first instance of the "dirty soda" came about on social media back in 2020 when @scubadivingzoo posted a video of the cola drink between a two-litre Pepsi and one gallon of milk. He captioned the video stating:

"Ya'll want a glass of pilk?"

The tweet went viral, garnering almost half a million likes and shares. The following August, Pilk again took off as TikTok users posted videos of themselves creating the drink. The popular 1970s sitcom actress Penny Marshall from Laverne & Shirley loved the drink so much that it was written into the show for the character.

