"Think of our kids": Henry Ruggs' girlfriend comforts him while he sobs in Tina Tintor car crash video

Henry Ruggs and his girlfriend Rudy Washington are seen embracing each other as Tina Tintor's cars go up in flames in a new video that's being circulated on social media. The former Raiders wide receiver appeared distraught as Washington tried her best to comfort him while reaching out for help.

Henry Ruggs' car crash takes new turns every passing second. On Tuesday morning, the young NFL player was involved in a fatal collision that killed Tina Tintor and her dog, while leaving him and girlfriend Rudy Washington with minor injuries.

In the video shared by the Daily Mail, Washington can be heard saying "think of our kids" as she held his face in between her palms in an effort to pacify him. The couple welcomed baby Kenzli on 7 May 2020.

A few minutes into the chaos, she yelled:

"Can we get help? Can you please help him? He is knocked unconscious."

Washington underwent surgery for a severe arm injury while Henry Ruggs attended the arraignment in a foam neck brace.

What are Henry Ruggs' charges?

Ruggs was dropped from the Raiders hours before his appearance at the Regional Justice Center, Las Vegas. He faces "felony charges of driving under the influence of alcohol resulting in death and reckless driving," ESPN reported.

Henry Ruggs could also face additional charges for the handgun cops reportedly retrieved from his Chevrolet Corvette. If found guilty on all counts, he could face up to 46 years in prison.

Tina Tintor's family releases official statement after fatal crash

The family attorney spoke on behalf of the Tintor household saying the 23-year-old's "tragic" death has "devastated her family beyond a grief they could ever comprehend."

The statement further read:

"Family was everything to Tina, and she was the light of her parents' life. Tina lived in Las Vegas since she was a baby. She loved her 3-year-old golden retriever, Max, who passed alongside her Tuesday morning."

Henry Ruggs was driving at 156 mph in the moments leading up to the deadly crash. His Chevy rammed into the rear of Tintor's Toyota RAV4 causing it to slide more than 570 feet before bursting into flames.

Alexander Hart, a security guard for a nearby condominium complex, heard the crash and rushed to the site. Upon arrival, he heard Tintor screaming for help.

Hart could barely make a move given she was "pinned" inside the SUV, and it was "overcome with smoke and heat from flames."

Henry Ruggs' next court date is November 10, Wednesday.

