"Henry Ruggs III is in serious trouble and faces a lot of exposure" - Lawyer gives verdict on Raiders WR's DUI charges

Former Las Vegas Raiders receiver Henry Ruggs III found himself in the midst of serious legal trouble stemming from his two-vehicle accident on Tuesday morning around 3:40 a.m. The incident resulted in the death of the female driver of the vehicle that Ruggs struck from behind.

It has been reported that Ruggs was the driver of the car that caused the accident and he had a female in the passenger seat at the time of the accident.

It was also reported by police at the scene that Ruggs "showed signs of impairment" and he was transported to a local hospital with injuries that were deemed "non-life threatening."

With such uncertainty over the laws that pertain to drivers that cause deaths with a DUI charge, what is the status of the legal issues that Ruggs is facing?

Lawyer provides insight into Ruggs' DUI charges

Former prosecutor and current defense attorney Chris Scott of the Christopher Scott Law Offices in Kansas City, MO, had this to say over the legal issues that Ruggs is facing:

"He is in serious trouble. That does not mean he is guilty. He has the presumption of innocence, but based on what is out there, he is in serious trouble and faces a lot of exposure."

While it's very early in the legal process, Ruggs has already been booked on two felony charges, which are DUI with serious bodily harm resulting in death and reckless driving with death or serious bodily harm.

The first charge, in Nevada, is a Class B felony and carries a possible sentence of two to twenty years in prison.

The second charge carries a possible sentence of one to six years.

What we know so far about the accident

On Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at approximately 3:39 a.m., Ruggs and his girlfriend, Kiara Washington, were traveling in Ruggs' Chevrolet Corvette at high speed when their vehicle slammed into the back of a Toyota Rav 4 at a thoroughfare near the infamous Las Vegas Strip.

The Toyota Rav 4, with the female driver and her dog inside, burst into flames upon impact and both occupants of the vehicle died.

Ruggs and his girlfriend were taken to the hospital with injuries that were considered serious but non-life threatening.

Richard Schonfield and David Chesnoff, Ruggs' lawyers, have asked everyone to "reserve judgment until all the facts are gathered."

Late Tuesday night, the Raiders announced that they have released Henry Ruggs III. Ruggs was a first-round pick of the Raiders in the 2020 NFL Draft out of the University of Alabama.

