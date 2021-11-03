3 reasons why the Raiders will fail to make the playoffs in the 2021 NFL season

The Las Vegas Raiders are atop the AFC West with a 5-2 record through seven games this NFL season. That is a huge shock given the obvious fact they play in the same division as the Kansas City Chiefs.

Derek Carr is playing arguably the best football of his career and the team has not skipped a beat since Jon Gruden's resignation. So does that mean fans should expect a playoff berth?

Unfortunately, the Raiders are still dealing with a lot of problems and will ultimately miss the NFL postseason. Here are three reasons why that is the case.

#3 - A tough AFC West

The Raiders are leading an AFC West division that does not feature a team with a losing record. Las Vegas is 5-2 with the Los Angeles Chargers in second at 4-3. The Chiefs and the Denver Broncos, with identical 4-4 records, are next.

So far within the division, the Raiders have lost to the Chargers and beaten the Broncos. They still have two games against the Chiefs, which will truly show us all if the Raiders are for real. But based on recent history, it is tough to believe the Raiders are going to roll right over Patrick Mahomes' squad.

Their record will take a huge hit once divisional play continues in the second half of the season.

#2 - The impending loss of Henry Ruggs

Tragic news broke on Tuesday that Raiders receiver Henry Ruggs was involved in a car accident that led to a fatality. He has been charged with DUI resulting in death.

Needless to say, Ruggs is dealing with a serious legal issue and will likely be away from the team. He is currently the team's leading receiver and his absence will be a huge hit to their potent passing offense.

The fact this happened right at the trade deadline means the Raiders will have a tough time filling the void.

#1 - Prone to collapses

We all saw the same story with the Raiders in 2020. The team jumped out to a 6-3 start, only to finish 8-8. That was in a year that did not feature the surprise resignation of a coach, or a receiver facing a serious crime.

The Raiders have not been to the playoffs since 2016, which was also the last time the team posted a winning record. Fans don't want to hear about a 5-2 start getting to the heads of the players and coaches. Based on how this team has been for years, a collapse remains a serious possibility.

