Who is Kiara Je’Nai Kilgo-Washington? All about Henry Ruggs’ girlfriend in the wake of his car crash incident 

On Tuesday, 2 November 2021, NFL star Henry Ruggs III and his girlfriend Kiara Je’Nai Kilgo-Washington got involved in a severe car accident in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The pair were driving at a speed of 156 mph in the early hours of the morning when the athlete’s Chevrolet Corvet crashed into Tina Tintor’s Toyota Rav4, killing the 23-year-old victim and her dog in the process.

LVMPD @LVMPD #BREAKING:

On Nov. 2, at approximately 3:39 a.m., the LVMPD responded to a traffic collision near the intersection of South Rainbow Boulevard and South Spring Valley Parkway, involving a Chevrolet Corvette and a Toyota Rav4. Responding officers located the Toyota on fire. (1/3) On Nov. 2, at approximately 3:39 a.m., the LVMPD responded to a traffic collision near the intersection of South Rainbow Boulevard and South Spring Valley Parkway, involving a Chevrolet Corvette and a Toyota Rav4. Responding officers located the Toyota on fire. (1/3) #BREAKING:On Nov. 2, at approximately 3:39 a.m., the LVMPD responded to a traffic collision near the intersection of South Rainbow Boulevard and South Spring Valley Parkway, involving a Chevrolet Corvette and a Toyota Rav4. Responding officers located the Toyota on fire. (1/3)

LVMPD @LVMPD The driver of the Chevrolet, identified as 22-year-old Henry Rugs III, remained on scene and showed signs of impairment. He was transported to UMC hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Ruggs will be charged with DUI resulting in death. (3/3) The driver of the Chevrolet, identified as 22-year-old Henry Rugs III, remained on scene and showed signs of impairment. He was transported to UMC hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Ruggs will be charged with DUI resulting in death. (3/3)

The pair were rushed to University Medical Center in Las Vegas and reportedly sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Police authorities later revealed that Henry Ruggs’ blood-alcohol level was twice the legal limit in Nevada.

Following the incident, the wide receiver was released by the Las Vegas Raiders. He was detained at the Clark County Detention Center after his release from the hospital.

He is likely to be charged with DUI resulting in death and could face up to 26 years in prison if convicted. Ruggs appeared in court for the initial hearing of his case on 3 November 2021 and the judge set $150,000 in bail.

Meet Henry Ruggs’ girlfriend, Kiara Je’Nai Kilgo-Washington

Henry Ruggs' girlfriend Kiara Je’Nai Kilgo-Washington aka Rudy Washington is a volleyball player and budding influencer (Image via Rudy Washington/Instagram)

Kiara Je’Nai Kilgo-Washington, aka Rudy Washington, was born in November 1998 in Montgomery, Alabama. The 22-year-old is a volleyball player, YouTuber and rising social media influencer.

She was previously part of Park Crossing High School’s volleyball team and currently plays for Paine College. She has a YouTube channel called TheRuPrint and also boasts more than 13K followers on Instagram.

Washington started dating Ruggs in high school and the couple welcomed their daughter Kenzli in May 2020. The family of three currently lives together in Nevada. Rudy often shares glimpses of her life with her boyfriend and daughter on social media.

The Alabama-native recently made news for being involved in a serious Las Vegas car crash alongside her boyfriend that resulted in the death of 23-year-old Tina Tintor.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul