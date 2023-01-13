“This is absolutely abhorrent”: Keenan Anderson video sparks outrage as BLM co-founder’s cousin dies after being repeatedly tased by LAPD

Keenan Anderson, a cousin of Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors, died on January 3 after being repeatedly tased by LAPD officers. Authorities recently released bodycam footage documenting the encounter.
Trigger Warning: This article contains content that may be disturbing to some users. Readers discretion is advised.
In the video, Anderson can be seen asking for help from bystanders while being restrained by officers at the scene. At one point, he could be heard saying, “somebody is trying to kill me” and “they’re trying to put stuff in my car” before frantically moving in front of the traffic.
Anderson could initially be seen obeying orders and sitting on the sidewalk. However, the clip showed him growing increasingly frantic and running into the streets after more officers arrived on the scene.
He was also seen ignoring orders from the cops and pacing back and forth on the road before being held down by officials. As the police attempted to detain him, Anderson could be heard screaming “please help” and repeatedly saying, “they're trying to George Floyd me!”
Following several warnings, some officers could be heard saying they would use a taser if the suspect did not stop resisting arrest. Shortly after, one officer could be seen using a stun gun on Keenan Anderson for nearly 30 seconds.
As other officers continued to hold him down, Anderson was tased once again for another five seconds. Nearly five minutes later, an ambulance arrived at the scene to provide medical aid to the suspect.
Anderson was reportedly taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead about four-and-a-half hours later following a cardiac arrest. The footage documenting Anderson’s encounter with the LAPD sparked outrage online, with some social media users dubbing the incident as “abhorrent”:
The fatal encounter reportedly took place after the LAPD were called to a traffic collision incident in Los Angeles’ Venice neighborhood on the afternoon of January 3.
Police Chief Michel Moore said in a statement that Anderson was accused of committing a felony hit-and-run in a traffic collision. He also claimed that the suspect attempted to flee the scene by trying to “get into another person's car without their permission.”
A toxicology report by the LAPD revealed traces of cannabis and cocaine in Anderson’s blood. The Los Angeles County coroner's office is set to conduct a separate report.
Netizens calls out LAPD over Keenan Anderson’s fatal tasing incident
As Keenan Anderson’s bodycam video went viral online, social media users expressed their anger and disappointment at the LAPD for fatally tasing the suspect.
Anderson’s cousin and Black Lives Matter co-founder, Patrisse Cullors, told The Guardian that her cousin was “scared" and did not receive the help he needed:
“My cousin was asking for help, and he didn't receive it. My cousin was scared for his life. He spent the last 10 years witnessing a movement challenging the killing of black people.”
She also said that Anderson was trying to protect himself:
“He knew what was at stake and he was trying to protect himself. Nobody was willing to protect him.”
Several social media users also took to Twitter to condemn the LAPD for the incident:
As reactions continued to pour in online, Patrisse Cullors took to Instagram to share an emotional tribute to Keenan Anderson. She shared that her cousin was a father and an educator, who taught English to high school aged children.
Cullors also mentioned that she will fight for Anderson and everyone affected by “state violence.”