“This is absolutely abhorrent”: Keenan Anderson video sparks outrage as BLM co-founder’s cousin dies after being repeatedly tased by LAPD

Keenan Anderson, a cousin of Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors, died on January 3 after being repeatedly tased by LAPD officers. Authorities recently released bodycam footage documenting the encounter.

Trigger Warning: This article contains content that may be disturbing to some users. Readers discretion is advised.

In the video, Anderson can be seen asking for help from bystanders while being restrained by officers at the scene. At one point, he could be heard saying, “somebody is trying to kill me” and “they’re trying to put stuff in my car” before frantically moving in front of the traffic.

Anderson could initially be seen obeying orders and sitting on the sidewalk. However, the clip showed him growing increasingly frantic and running into the streets after more officers arrived on the scene.

He was also seen ignoring orders from the cops and pacing back and forth on the road before being held down by officials. As the police attempted to detain him, Anderson could be heard screaming “please help” and repeatedly saying, “they're trying to George Floyd me!”

Following several warnings, some officers could be heard saying they would use a taser if the suspect did not stop resisting arrest. Shortly after, one officer could be seen using a stun gun on Keenan Anderson for nearly 30 seconds.

As other officers continued to hold him down, Anderson was tased once again for another five seconds. Nearly five minutes later, an ambulance arrived at the scene to provide medical aid to the suspect.

Anderson was reportedly taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead about four-and-a-half hours later following a cardiac arrest. The footage documenting Anderson’s encounter with the LAPD sparked outrage online, with some social media users dubbing the incident as “abhorrent”:

The fatal encounter reportedly took place after the LAPD were called to a traffic collision incident in Los Angeles’ Venice neighborhood on the afternoon of January 3.

Police Chief Michel Moore said in a statement that Anderson was accused of committing a felony hit-and-run in a traffic collision. He also claimed that the suspect attempted to flee the scene by trying to “get into another person's car without their permission.”

A toxicology report by the LAPD revealed traces of cannabis and cocaine in Anderson’s blood. The Los Angeles County coroner's office is set to conduct a separate report.

Netizens calls out LAPD over Keenan Anderson’s fatal tasing incident

Keenan Anderson's death sparked outrage on social media (Image via Hassan Mafi/Twitter)

As Keenan Anderson’s bodycam video went viral online, social media users expressed their anger and disappointment at the LAPD for fatally tasing the suspect.

Anderson’s cousin and Black Lives Matter co-founder, Patrisse Cullors, told The Guardian that her cousin was “scared" and did not receive the help he needed:

“My cousin was asking for help, and he didn't receive it. My cousin was scared for his life. He spent the last 10 years witnessing a movement challenging the killing of black people.”

She also said that Anderson was trying to protect himself:

“He knew what was at stake and he was trying to protect himself. Nobody was willing to protect him.”

Several social media users also took to Twitter to condemn the LAPD for the incident:

Travon @Travon The LAPD murdered Keenan Anderson. A beloved high school English teacher and father who FLAGGED THEM DOWN FOR HELP after a car accident. He was a threat to no one. He needed help and it cost him his life. The LAPD must be held accountable for this at all costs. #KeenanAnderson The LAPD murdered Keenan Anderson. A beloved high school English teacher and father who FLAGGED THEM DOWN FOR HELP after a car accident. He was a threat to no one. He needed help and it cost him his life. The LAPD must be held accountable for this at all costs. #KeenanAnderson https://t.co/fPQ6gYsmUO

Qasim Rashid, Esq. @QasimRashid Keenan Anderson—a 31-year-old high school teacher & father—stopped LA police for help after an accident. They instead cuffed him, pinned him, & tased him repeatedly as he begged them to stop.



Keenan died of cardiac arrest from excessive tasing.



His crime—asking police for help. Keenan Anderson—a 31-year-old high school teacher & father—stopped LA police for help after an accident. They instead cuffed him, pinned him, & tased him repeatedly as he begged them to stop.Keenan died of cardiac arrest from excessive tasing.His crime—asking police for help. https://t.co/pbacMBjsNB

dara faye @darafaye



This is heartbreaking to watch and I can’t for the life of me understand such a use of force here, especially to the man who was asking them for help to begin with. @davenewworld_2 The LAPD can’t stop showing their corruption and racism at every turn.This is heartbreaking to watch and I can’t for the life of me understand such a use of force here, especially to the man who was asking them for help to begin with. @davenewworld_2 The LAPD can’t stop showing their corruption and racism at every turn. This is heartbreaking to watch and I can’t for the life of me understand such a use of force here, especially to the man who was asking them for help to begin with.

Bitchin' Post🇺🇦🌊💙🏳️‍🌈 @WindDance79 @davenewworld_2 First degree murder, right there. Throw him in prison....right along side Derrick Chauvin. Omg. I hope they have arrested these killers. @davenewworld_2 First degree murder, right there. Throw him in prison....right along side Derrick Chauvin. Omg. I hope they have arrested these killers.

Takuma 🇺🇦 @Takuma1700 @davenewworld_2 it looks like he fainted in the end...damn...they really tased him alot and continuously for a long time. @davenewworld_2 it looks like he fainted in the end...damn...they really tased him alot and continuously for a long time.

Bishop Talbert Swan @TalbertSwan



They repeatedly zapped him with 50,000 watts while on the ground with his hands behind his back.



MONSTERS.



#JusticeForKeenanAnderson Keenan Anderson, a 31 year old high school English teacher, flagged police down after having an accident. THE @LAPDHQ TASED HIM TO DEATH.They repeatedly zapped him with 50,000 watts while on the ground with his hands behind his back.MONSTERS. Keenan Anderson, a 31 year old high school English teacher, flagged police down after having an accident. THE @LAPDHQ TASED HIM TO DEATH.They repeatedly zapped him with 50,000 watts while on the ground with his hands behind his back.MONSTERS.#JusticeForKeenanAnderson https://t.co/V42IUt2tqA

Hassan Mafi ‏ @thatdayin1992 Black people are being killed by US police left and right on the streets in broad daylight. What US police are doing to black people of the US is inhumane, horrifying, and evil. Keenan Anderson was a father and a high school teacher. RIP. Black people are being killed by US police left and right on the streets in broad daylight. What US police are doing to black people of the US is inhumane, horrifying, and evil. Keenan Anderson was a father and a high school teacher. RIP. https://t.co/1n4nYuEHFc

Your Friend’s Friend @walkgoodetienne I’m literally crying typing this. Look at this photo! Watch this video. Listen to his words! This is #KeenanAnderson of Los Angeles. Our city. LAPD killed this man! Keenan Anderson was a father, beloved friend, son, and high school english teacher. LAPD TAZED HIM TO DEATH! twitter.com/i/web/status/1… I’m literally crying typing this. Look at this photo! Watch this video. Listen to his words! This is #KeenanAnderson of Los Angeles. Our city. LAPD killed this man! Keenan Anderson was a father, beloved friend, son, and high school english teacher. LAPD TAZED HIM TO DEATH! twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/E4q8bDI4SI

Birgit Uwaila Umaigba @birgitomo Say his name - Keenan Anderson

Another precious Black life lost to police brutality. Rest in Peace. There will be justice. Say his name - Keenan Anderson Another precious Black life lost to police brutality. Rest in Peace. There will be justice. https://t.co/zoqLs2vgKl

As reactions continued to pour in online, Patrisse Cullors took to Instagram to share an emotional tribute to Keenan Anderson. She shared that her cousin was a father and an educator, who taught English to high school aged children.

Cullors also mentioned that she will fight for Anderson and everyone affected by “state violence.”

