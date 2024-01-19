"This is adorable": Fans gush over BTS Jungkook's dog Bam as images of him playing in the snow wearing a camouflaged jacket surfaces online

On January 19, 2024, BTS Jungkook made headlines, but in a unique way. To be precise, his pet dog, Bam, made his way to the internet as various images of him surfaced online. Following this, BTS ARMY went into a meltdown, gushing over the Doberman.

The cute puppy Bam, who made his debut during BTS' In The Soop, is the source of much affection for BTS member Jungkook. Needless to say, since the singer enlisted for his mandatory military duties on December 12, 2023, ARMYs had been worried about how the Doberman would be doing while Jungkook was away. But according to the latest Instagram update, Bam appears to be doing well.

"Jungkook must miss him terribly": Fans swoon over the BTS idol's furry family member's latest images

The latest images of Bam were posted on the official page of Holicare Park Dog Centre in Seoul, South Korea. Evidently, the BTS idol's pet puppy goes to the Holicare Park Dog Centre, which is a popular rendezvous for other famous canines, such as BLACKPINK Lisa's dog, Love.

Jungkook is the father of three canines, Bam, Song, and Paeng. The other two are Italian greyhounds, while Bam is a Doberman. However, Gureum—a white Maltese and his fourth dog—unfortunately passed away in 2021, at the age of 20.

The Please Don't Change singer shared photos of his greyhounds on Instagram, and on August 31, 2021, during his birthday VLIVE (now Weverse), Bam was initially spotted as the BTS idol's mobile lock-screen background. The American Doberman, who happens to be the Please Don't Change singer's first pet—since Gureum was his parents' dog—made his formal debut in the In the Soop BTS version Season 2.

The two had a sweet friendship that captivated audiences and left them wanting more. In 2023, Jungkook Weverse live streams featured Bam on multiple occasions, as fans observed the idol's unconditional and irrevocable love for his furry companion.

Therefore, after Jungkook enlisted in the South Korean military, fans were left wondering about Bam. After Holicare posted the latest images of the Doberman playing in the snow with his other canine friends wearing a military-style camouflaged jacket, the BTS fandom heaved a sigh of relief. They reacted to the new pictures on X and went gaga over the pup's cuteness.

Bam is a Doberman mix whose coat is mostly brown and partially black, resembling the color of a chestnut. His name means "chestnut" or "night" in Korean, which is why the GOLDEN singer decided to give him that name.

Known by many as Jeon Bam, he has been commended ever since for his devotion to the singer and his protectiveness towards the BTS maknae. In addition, Bam has been often seen playing with the rest of the BTS members.