"This ain’t it": Why are fans condemning TLC's newest show, The Culpo Sisters?

TLC's The Culpo Sisters is the newest reality TV series to be released by the network. Season 1 of the series follows the three Culpo sisters, who are ready to take on Los Angeles. Much like any other reality TV series, the show features a lot of sisterly love along with some drama and cat fights.

The official synopsis of The Culpo Sisters reads:

"Jaw-dropping is one way to describe the Culpo sisters – you never know what they’re going to wear…or say! THE CULPO SISTERS follow Aurora, Olivia and Sophia Culpo as they navigate their lives, loves, family and careers together in Los Angeles."

The press release further mentions:

"What are their careers? Don’t ask their parents Susan and Peter - they wouldn't be able to tell you! For the first time, the three sisters are opening up their homes and hearts in an intimate, no-holds barred and playfully entertaining way."

In the season premiere, the sisters celebrated their parents' 35th wedding anniversary. The pilot episode also featured Olivia wondering when she would become a mother.

Although the series just premiered on November 7 at 9 pm ET, viewers aren't a big fan of it. Many took to social media to share their dislikes and opinions on The Culpo Sisters.

Viewers condemn TLC's newest series, The Culpo Sisters season 1:

Taking to Twitter, several fans claimed that the show seemed like it was trying to be like The Kardashians. Some also added that TLC has lost sight of its brand and shared that the series is not the right fit for the network. A few fans shared that they would watch any 90 Day series instead of this show.

Check out some of these tweets below:

ToryaNett @NettTorya I really was trying to give this show a chance. Zzzzzz #TheCulpoSisters I really was trying to give this show a chance. Zzzzzz #TheCulpoSisters

j @jaderaer Going to ask how these people even got their own show #TheCulpoSisters Going to ask how these people even got their own show #TheCulpoSisters

Bethenny Vanderpumpp @BethennyV Ok the difference between #TheCulpoSisters show and Kardashian show is the Kardashians are funny Ok the difference between #TheCulpoSisters show and Kardashian show is the Kardashians are funny https://t.co/TVraUNfYVo

Here's a brief recap on what happened on TLC's The Culpo Sisters

season 1 premiere episode:

The reality TV series revolves around model, fashion influencer and actor Olivia Culpo, who won the Miss Universe pageant in 2012. The show also features her sisters Sophia and Aurora. Although the sisters are close, they have their own personality, likes and dislikes that causes quite a bit of drama, which the series shows.

One thing that was evident right from the start is that Olivia's parents have no idea what she does. While people call her an influencer, her sisters joked that it wouldn't be possible because they weren't influenced by her as of yet. The premiere episode was more or less like an intro to the family.

Olivia's parents arrived from Rhode Island to spend some time with their children. They were stunned to see Olivia and her sisters wrapped up in wet bandages that claim to reduce water fat in their bodies. The series also introduced viewers to Olivia's best friend and manager.

Meanwhile, Aurora is going through a crisis of her own after she received a DM stating that her husband cheated on her. When she confronted her husband, he accepted that he did cheat on her. She opened up about this to her sisters.

On the occasion of their parents' 35th wedding anniversary, the girls planned a small intimate party to celebrate the special day. During the party, Olivia's dad opened up about how they got married and had kids, which made Olivia think about when she would want kids.

During her confessional, she shared that she has always wanted to be a mother and can't wait for the day to come true.

The Culpo Sisters airs every Monday night at 9 pm ET only on TLC. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

