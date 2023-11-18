“This is who Ariana was willing to risk it all for?” Ethan Slater’s viral photo wearing a baby costume sparks mixed reactions online

Ariana Grande's supposed boyfriend, Ethan Slater, took to Instagram on November 17, to share a carousel of photos from Monty Python's opening night. Among the many photos from the opening night, the last one caught the users' attention, where Slater can be seen dressed as a baby.

Grande's boyfriend can be seen shirtless in the photo, wearing a bonnet on his head, and a large baby bottle in his hand while sitting in an oversized carriage. He can also be seen wearing a bib. In the thread of photos is also a screenshot of a conversation between Slater and a friend where the friend can be seen asking:

"You are so f**king funny. But why were you a baby?"

To which Ethan responded:

"The eternal f**king question."

People question Ariana's choices (image via @britneygasuki on X)

The photo seemed to catch a lot of attention from people online, especially from Ariana Grande's fans, who disapprove of the relationship between her and Slater and believe that the two supposedly got together while she was still married to Dalton Gomez.

"She hasn’t worn glasses since 2018" - say fans about Ariana Grande's relationship with Ethan Slater

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater met on the sets of Wicked and were rumored to be dating since July 2023 after the pop star separated from Dalton Gomez in the same month. She was married to Gomez for two years and had been together for three. In the same month, Ethan Slater also filed for divorce from his wife, Lilly Jay, whom he was married with for four years and shared a son with.

While speaking to Page Six, Lilly Jay spoke up about the divorce, hinting that Ariana and Slater got together while Slater was married to her and said:

"(Ariana's) the story really. Not a girl's girl. My family is just collateral damage."

Many people took to Twitter and Instagram to react to the recent baby picture of Ethan Slater and questioned Ariana's choice of men.

A fan questions Ariana (image via @HESONGRINDR on X)

Others seem confused about the relationship (image via @RettenKire on X)

Others express disapproval (image via @APurplePokemon on X)

A user calls Grande "blind" (image via @sc0ttp1grim on X)

A user questions the motive behind the image (image via @baccybeugs on X)

Ariana Grande also made an appearance on the opening night to show support for Slater, who plays multiple roles in the Broadway show Spamalot.