"This is a brother's love": BTS fans react emotionally as RM debuts new nickname for Jungkook as he extends support for GOLDEN

BTS member Jungkook released his debut solo album GOLDEN and within a few hours of its release, he earned a new nickname from the group leader RM. The Bangtan leader posted an Instagram story for the group's maknae celebrating the release of the album, GOLDEN.

Sharing a poster of the album on his Instagram stories, he wrote a heartfelt comment in Korean that, according to @taeisthv, translated to:

"Our Seed of Gold's Album is out."

ARMYs were emotional because RM is Bangtan's leader and has watched Jungkook grow up. They said that RM has seen the golden maknae go from an impressionable 15-year-old teenage boy to a 26-year-old global pop star. They believe Bangtan's front-man feels emotional watching the group's youngest member finally debut his solo album.

As soon as fans saw the post, they began posting on social media expressing their heartfelt feelings about what RM had to say about the group's youngest member. Many said that it was the nickname that had them crying as they said that what the two idols shared was the love between brothers.

It is worth noting that it was RM who first gave him the nickname 'Golden Maknae' and now has given him a new nickname, 'Our Seed of Gold' or 'Golden Seed'.

Jungkook's fans have emotional reactions to RM's new nickname for the maknae

A decade back BTS' leader RM was the one who gave Jungkook his nickname "Golden Maknae." The duo was hosting a live when RM praised the maknae's talent in singing, dancing, rapping, and overall performance.

RM shared that since the SEVEN singer is an all-rounder, multi-faceted artist, he is "Golden" using it as an adjective to describe the singer as exceptionally talented. Additionally, maknae is Korean for the youngest on the team and together it means the 'most talented youngster'.

Over the years, the nickname became synonymous with Jungkook's global pop-star image, as a multi-talented and versatile artist. According to the 3D singer, this given nickname also served as an inspiration for his debut solo album's name, GOLDEN.

Now, almost a decade after BTS' debut and Jungkook embarking on his solo career, RM has given him a new nickname 'Golden Seed'. It refers to how a plant starts off with it just being a mere seed, before germinating into a strong and tough, tree.

Fans noted that Jungkook started out as a 'Golden Seed' before transforming into an immensely successful solo artist. ARMYs are loving BTS' leader's new nickname for the maknae and have shared proud reactions to the same.

Some fans also noted that 'Golden' also refers to the current phase of his life filled with good work, positivity, and love from ARMYs worldwide. Additionally, ARMYs are aware that Jungkook is a fan of RM and joined BIG HIT MUSIC because of the Indigo singer. They believe he would be on cloud nine to receive such enormous praise from his role model.

ARMYs are joking that RM made an appearance in Jungkook's MV for Standing Next To You

BTS' youngest member released his debut solo album GOLDEN and parallelly released the title track Standing Next To You. It is a slick and stylish mafiaesque music video that shows the maknae playing the role of a feared gang lord in love with a woman he cannot be with.

A model, whose identity isn't made public yet, portrayed the role of the Euphoria singer's lover in the music video. She sported a bob-cut and intricate eye-makeup, looking like a femme fatale and ARMYs immediately made parallels with the photo RM posted on Instagram a week ago.

In the photo, RM wore a wig sporting a bob-cut hairstyle. Following that, fans joked that Bangtan's leader made a special appearance as Jungkook's love interest in the music video and showcased his support for the maknae.

The idol is set to embark on a long promotional schedule with appearances on iHeart Radio and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The details regarding this will be shared in due course of time.