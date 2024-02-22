In a recent episode of MBC's Point of Omniscient Interference, Block B member Zico provided a fascinating behind-the-scenes glimpse into the intricate workings of HYBE, the entertainment company that houses his KOZ Entertainment label.

Aired on February 17, the 286th episode showcased the idol's daily routine and included an exclusive tour of the impressive HYBE building. Zico, also known for his role as a producer, shared the story of HYBE's acquisition of KOZ Entertainment, a company he founded in 2019.

As the Block B member unfolded his day-to-day life within HYBE, fans were quick to express admiration for BTS, attributing the success and grandeur of HYBE to the hard work of the iconic K-pop group over almost a decade.

Fans believed that BTS played a pivotal role in elevating HYBE to its current status.

Fans credit BTS for Hybe's lavish infrastructure

During the episode, Zico walked viewers through a typical day at HYBE, showcasing his routine as one of the head producers leading KOZ Entertainment under the HYBE umbrella.

The episode highlighted key areas within the HYBE building, such as the dance studio, dining area, cafe, meeting room, and entrance security. The hosts of the show were visibly stunned by the state-of-the-art infrastructure on display.

Zico began his day by taking a taxi to the company and entering the building after a face scan, offering a glimpse into the ordinary yet extraordinary life within HYBE's walls.

Throughout the episode, fans flooded social media with appreciation for BTS, acknowledging the group's significant role in HYBE's growth and success.

The fandom credited BTS's nearly decade-long dedication and hard work as instrumental in establishing HYBE as a powerhouse in the entertainment industry.

Some even remembered the early days of BTS when they used to live in a small dorm before their debut. Here are some reactions from fans:

More on the MBC show

Curiosity piqued, the hosts inquired about Zico's journey into HYBE employment and the acquisition of KOZ Entertainment. Zico revealed that approximately two years after establishing KOZ, HYBE Chairman Bang Si-Hyuk contacted him with a proposal to merge the two entities.

Bang Si Hyuk expressed interest in Zico's plans and vision for his label, emphasizing the potential synergy within the broader HYBE system. Zico recalled the conversation, stating:

"He suggested that I go under the big system of HYBE and create a good synergy. He suggested that we work together."

This collaboration not only showcased Zico as a creator but also demonstrated the foresight of Bang Si Hyuk in recognizing the different challenges involved in operating a label.

Addressing the question of compensation, Zico casually disclosed that he receives a salary as the head producer at HYBE.

The episode also provided a brief tour of the HYBE building, offering insights into Zico's meetings with fellow employees, particularly discussing KOZ's project BOYNEXTDOOR.

As Zico unfolded the narrative of HYBE's evolution, fans celebrated BTS as the driving force behind the state-of-the-art infrastructure that now defines the HYBE building.

