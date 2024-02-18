In the most recent episode of MBC's Point of Omniscient Interfere, which aired on February 17, 2024, Zico, from the famous group Block B, offered fascinating details about a memorable encounter with BTS at MAMA 2014 along with the legendary moment where Jimin took his shirt off.

Zico, while chatting with his bandmate, P.O. on the show, vividly reminisces about a key moment during the performance when the BTS member seized an opportunity to make a bold statement. The idol confidently ripped off his shirt while showcasing both his dance prowess and well-defined abs.

Zico candidly recalls his disbelief, expressing that when the BTS vocalist tore his shirt off, the thought that crossed his mind was simply, "It's over." He said:

"When Jimin-ie tore off his shirts, I thought, it's over. It's over."

P.O. agreed to the shock and added:

"When he was totally a baby!"

Upon the episode's airing, fans reminisced about the battle between the two then-emerging groups. A user on X, @jmsdri, commented, "Jimin ended everyone that night."

"THE ONE & ONLY SUPREME PARK JIMIN": Fans react as Jimin's iconic move resurfaces after Zico mentions him on MBC's 'Point of Omniscient Interfere'

On February 17, 2024, MBC's 'Point of Omniscient Interfere' showcased a segment with Zico, a talented member of Block B, who shared insights into a memorable MAMA 2014 experience involving none other than Jimin from BTS.

During a conversation with P.O., Zico revealed that initially, they were under the impression that their stage with BTS was a collaborative performance rather than a battle. However, upon stepping onto the stage, their surprise peaked when they noticed the term "versus" prominently written.

Zico shared,

"At MAMA, when we had a stage together with Bangtan Sonyeondan at first, we thought this isn't a battle, right? When we went on the stage, there was "versus" written and we were like, what's that. Ah, Right, with RM."

Fans marveled at Jimin's legendary performance and shared their thoughts on X.

BTS v/s BlockB at 2014 MAMA

The legendary 2014 MAMA rap battle etched a memorable chapter between Block B, who made their debut in 2011, and the burgeoning force that was BTS, debuting in 2013. The show began with BTS's dramatic entrance, accompanied by the pulsating beats of Boy in Luv, seamlessly transitioning into Block B's arrival with the charismatic song, NalinA, culminating in a captivating face-off on stage.

The performance took an unexpected turn when a Block B member showcased his dance prowess to the rhythm of Uptown Funk by Mark Ronson featuring Bruno Mars. Subsequently, Jimin and J-Hope from BTS stunned the audience with an exhilarating breakdance display, with the former later taking the solo spotlight and delivering a jaw-dropping moment by ripping his shirt off, revealing his impeccably toned abs, leaving the audience and fellow idols in awe.

The climax ensued with a riveting rap battle between the group leaders, Zico and RM, who delivered captivating performances on Tough Cookie and RM's solo track with the same name, RM, respectively. The BTS septet then united for a synchronized dance to their hit, DANGER, followed by Block B's performance of HER. The crescendo of the night saw both groups uniting on stage for a collaborative performance of Let’s Get It Started by Black Eyed Peas. While the event was devoid of a declared winner, the collaboration between these two legendary groups proved to be a delightful spectacle for fans.