Zico dishes on how HYBE acquired his label KOZ Entertainment, TikTok dance challenge trend & more on MBC's 'Point of Omniscient Interference’

Zico made a guest appearance on the 286th edition of MBC's talk show Point of Omniscient Interference, which aired on February 17, 2024. In the episode, Block B member Zico revealed how HYBE obtained the entertainment business he founded in 2019.

The Hip-hop artist also gave viewers a glimpse into his daily routine at HYBE as one of the Head Creative Producers for BOYNEXTDOOR. Additionally, he apologized for starting the TikTok dance challenge, which caused every K-pop group and idol to become busier to film reels with one another.

In November 2018, Block B member Zico established his label, KOZ Entertainment. After the label's establishment, he released his two EPs, Thinking Part 1 and Thinking Part 2. However, after the release of his popular song Any Song in 2020, it quickly became viral after he uploaded a TikTok dance of it with Mamamoo vocalist and soloist Hwasa.

The song gained international notoriety and became a commercial hit as it trended across music platforms and TikTok in South Korea. Furthermore, in the first half of 2020, it surpassed all other songs in the nation in terms of streams.

The song prompted the development of the Tiktok challenge known as "Any Song Challenge." It is credited to Zico for introducing the novel idea of doing dance challenges with other K-pop groups and artists and creating more promotion and synergy. Both Hwasa and Zico began to attract many foreign K-pop admirers due to the challenge.

However, on Point of Omniscient Interference, the Block B member expressed regret to his fellow performers for popularizing dancing difficulties in the K-pop industry, which invited laughter in the studio. He clarified that the rise in popularity of these challenges means that artists are forced to work more hours to stay up with the trend and have a lack of time to recuperate between shows and releases.

The artist was then asked how his label became a subsidiary of HYBE Corporation. In response, Zico described how he was contacted by Bang Si-hyuk (Founder of HYBE) in 2020 to explore the potential acquisition of KOZ Entertainment.

After hearing his vision for KOZ Entertainment and how he wishes to grow his label, Bang Si-hyuk suggested the artist operate his business under HYBE. Zico said,

"It was about 2 years after I established KOZ, at that time, I received contact from chairman Bang Si Hyuk. He said he wanted to meet me to talk. At that time he asked me what I wanted to do and why I established the label. So, I explained to him all my plans.

"After hearing me out, he told me that I have sufficient talent as a creator (producer) but operating a label can be a completely different field of expertise. So he suggested that I go under the big system of HYBE and create a good synergy and suggested that we work together." (as reported and translated by Allkpop)

HYBE announced acquiring KOZ Entertainment in 2020 following its file to go public. Hip-hop artist and producer Zico formed the label KOZ Entertainment in November 2018. The label is relatively new in the HYBE, which also houses Pledis Entertainment—home to Seventeen and NU'EST—and Source Music, home to the popular rookie girl group LE SSERAFIM.

After the successful acquisition in 2020, HYBE assumed the role of parent business and became one of KOZ Entertainment's primary producers along with Zico. The artist manages the business on his own, with creative assistance from HYBE Labels. He mentioned that HYBE gave him plenty of freedom to carry on with his creative process with his label.

The MBC show host asked the artist jokingly if he was a salaried employee at HYBE. The rapper replied that he was also paid a steady income. In the episode, he took his viewers through his day at work. He said he starts his day by boarding a cab to the company's location, where he goes through a facial scan to enter the premises.

Zico also gave a quick tour of the HYBE facility, the cafeteria, gym, cafe, and game zone, showing the areas where he would meet with coworkers to talk about KOZ's BOYNEXTDOOR. The artist debuted BOYNEXTDOOR in May 2023 with a single album, Who!, which includes three songs: But I Like You, One and Only, and Serenade.

KOZ's current roster also features singer-songwriter Dvwn, who was signed to the label in November 2018. Dvwn has worked with well-known professionals such as vocalist Cheeze and producer Giriboy.

