"This is out of control": Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School fight sparks outrage after student is slammed onto the ground 

A recent incident at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School has left social media users stunned and shocked, as a student was beaten and slammed onto the ground by a group of teens. As he suffered injuries from the feud, he was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Disclaimer: This article contains visual references to a violent incident. Readers' discretion is advised.

The whole act was caught on video, leaving netizens shocked at the brutality of the incident.

The video from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shows the boy being picked up by a dozen other teens, and thrown onto the pavement head-first. The beating left him motionless, as those around him were seen panicking. Two teens then came near the injured Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student to check on him.

As per school authorities, the police were instantly called.

The incident reportedly took place around 3 pm on Tuesday, December 12, 2023. Authorities have stated that the boy in the video is now admitted to the North Community Park Hospital. He has reportedly sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

As the video made rounds on social media, the netizens were left alarmed:

Social media users shocked as a video emerges on the internet where a teen is seen being hit by another gang of teens. (Image via @CollinRugg/ Twitter)

Social media users left concerned after violent Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School video surfaces online

While it is not known what caused the feud, the Principal of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, Michelle Kefford issued emails to the parents stating that the school is taking the video and the incident “very seriously.” The email read:

“While this park is not a school or district-operated property, the safety of our students is always our priority, and we are working with law enforcement to help identify those involved. Due to the open investigation, I am not able to provide additional details, but I want to assure you this situation is being taken seriously.”

As the video went viral, many were left worried about the safety of the students. As a Twitter user, @CollinRugg, posted the video on the platform, here is how the masses reacted:

While the police have not made any arrests at the moment, authorities have stated that they are questioning the witnesses and the group of Marjory Stoneman students seen in the video to figure out the reason behind the beating.