"This is CRAZY Scandal erasure" — Fans react as Shonda Rhimes resign from Kennedy Center Board after Trump installs himself as the chairman

Renowned television producer Shonda Rhimes has resigned from the Kennedy Center's board. As per the NY Times' February 14 report, a representative for Rhimes announced on Wednesday, February 12, that the Grey's Anatomy creator has stepped down from her position as treasurer.

As per the same outlet, this comes after the board of directors elected Trump as the institution's chairman. Rhimes was one of the officers nominated by former President Barack Obama.

As per Deadline’s February 12 report, the spokesperson for the writer-producer further said:

“Please be advised that as of today, Shonda Rhimes has resigned from the board of the Kennedy Center.”

A post about the same was made on X by @PopCrave on February 14. Netizens flooded the comment section, sharing their take on the recent development. One user tweeted that this might start a crazy scandal.

“This is CRAZY Scandal erasure,” one user wrote.

Many also supported Rhimes' decision to resign. One netizen said that everything Trump “touches dies.”

“Meanwhile, the great David Rubenstein, President Rutter, Renée Fleming, Shonda Rhimes and a few others have left the Kennedy Center. Issa Rae canceled her sold out show and returned ticket money. Everything Trump touches dies,” one user tweeted.

“And we respect her decision 1000%,” one user said.

“A bold move! Shonda stands by her values,” another one said.

However, many Trump supporters mocked her for the decision. One took to the comment section of the X post and alleged that she stole their tax money, while another one said that it's a win for the nation.

“Awwwwwww not sorry to see you go. You stole our tax money,” one wrote sarcastically.

“We just keep winning!” wrote another one.

“Who cares. Obviously she didn’t think her work there was important enough to stay. There are plenty of folks out who can replace her,” another one criticised her.

Kennedy Center received a bunch of new employees after Trump took over

Trump was appointed as Chairman of the place (Image via Getty Images)

Shonda Rhimes, the former treasurer of the Kennedy Center, who is most known for producing popular dramas like Scandal and Bridgerton, resigned from her position on the board. A number of other performers have also declared their intention to break their affiliation with the John F. Kennedy Performing Arts Center.

Musician Ben Folds and Grammy Award-winning opera singer Renée Fleming also announced their resignations on social media. Folds was artistic adviser of the National Symphony Orchestra.

This happened following President Trump's appointment as the chairman of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington. According to the same New York Times report, he made the official announcement and wrote on his Truth Social:

“It is a Great Honor to be Chairman of The Kennedy Center, especially with this amazing Board of Trustees. We will make The Kennedy Center a very special and exciting place!”

He also changed a number of things after assuming the role. He fired Deborah F. Rutter, the center's longtime president. Trump supporter Richard Grenell, who is also his former ambassador to Germany, was named interim president of the institution.

According to a People Magazine article from February 12, Trump declared his intention to replace the now-former chairman, David Rubenstein, on Friday, February 7. He posted an announcement about the changes on Truth Social, writing:

“I have decided to immediately terminate multiple individuals from the Board of Trustees, including the Chairman, who do not share our Vision for a Golden Age in Arts and Culture… We will soon announce a new Board, with an amazing Chairman, DONALD J. TRUMP!”

Trump also stated that "THIS WILL STOP" and attributed the decision to "drag shows specifically targeting our youth" that were held at the center the previous year.

President Trump removed 18 members of board, replacing them with White House officials, among others. The new board, which now includes members such as second lady Usha Vance, White House chief of staff Susie Wiles, major Trump donor Patricia Duggan, and Elaine Chao, a former U.S. Secretary of Labor and the wife of Senator Mitch McConnell, appointed him chairman.

Issa Rae, an actress and producer, also declared on Instagram on February 13 that she was calling off her upcoming sold-out performance. Additionally, users received a 404 error notice when they tried to access the Kennedy Center's website for her event.

