"This is cringe": Jeffree Star and Tayler Holder seen hanging out in Miami, fans tell the latter to "run"

Two nights after his boxing match with AnEsonGib, Tayler Holder shocked fans as he was spotted sitting with Jeffree Star inside a Miami nightclub. Knowing Jeffree's past relationships, fans told the TikToker to "run".

Tayler Holder participated in the Battle of the Platforms held on June 12th in Miami, FL, an event that had YouTubers going head-to-head with TikTokers. He fought AnEsonGib, a YouTuber who had previous experience with boxing, unlike Tayler. With a unanimous decision, AnEsonGin was given the win.

Jeffree Star and Tayler Holder seen together

Following the announced results of his fight, Tayler Holder and Jeffree Star were seen hanging out on Monday afternoon.

Jeffree Star took to his Instagram stories and posted a video of himself and Tayler dancing and posing for the camera. The latter then reposted the same to his Instagram stories as well.

This comes days after the beauty guru claimed that he no longer wanted to associate himself with the beauty community due to their relentless drama.

Jeffree Star and Tayler Holder out in Miami (Image via Instagram)

Fans troll the unlikely pair

Fans found the "friendship" between the two to be unequivocally odd. Considering that Jeffree is a 35-year-old makeup mogul, and Tayler is a 23-year-old TikToker, many immediately began drawing conclusions as to what their relationship could potentially be.

Fans took to Twitter to express their dislike towards the two hanging out, as it seemed as if Tayler only wanted to pursue Jeffree for his "clout".

well this is… weird — allison (@MAGGIESBLINK) June 14, 2021

i am so uncomfy — Rozay ⁷ (@Nicky_Rozayy) June 14, 2021

This is cringe. 🤭 — 🌟🌞Wendell Lee🌛🌟 (@The_Wendelll) June 14, 2021

gross — NICK (@iluvnickk) June 14, 2021

Taylor pls 😭😭😭 — nova (@princesspeacc) June 14, 2021

Some even wondered if Tayler was "the new Nate", an ex-boyfriend of Jeffree's who also appeared in many of his videos. The two have since split in 2020 after buying a multi-million dollar mansion together in Calabasas.

Is...is he going to be the next Nate? Probably not, I mean we've all seen Nate's nudes and I'm just guessing that Tayler Holder can't hold a candle to that. lmao. Also, he without a doubt lost to that gib dude. — Deity (@DeityOfYoutube) June 14, 2021

Jeffree being like ‘hey, some people like me’. Tayler being like ‘dudeee that clout thooooo’. SA victims being like ‘ok’ — Tokyo (@Tokyo38260461) June 14, 2021

He lost so he's.....officially hanging out w the losers..... — A (@nottyourwaifuu) June 14, 2021

However, some fans were open to the idea of the two potentially being together. Stating that they "shipped it".

okay lowkey ship it pic.twitter.com/MFxpj8pAjU — Ashisogi Jizō (@joondb) June 14, 2021

Neither Jeffree Star or Tayler Holder have confirmed or denied rumors of them being in a relationship, nor have commented on their unlikely friendship.

