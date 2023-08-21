"This is a demon he has to overcome on his own": Vonshae Taylor-Morales speaks out about LHHMIA star Gunplay’s arrest

On Saturday, August 19, American rapper Gunplay was arrested for "battery and child abuse." As per XXL reports, while Vonshae Taylor-Morales was holding their baby, the rapper pointed a gun at her. Following the arrest, Vonshae shared a post on Instagram on Sunday mentioning that she and her six-month-old daughter are safe. According to the post, her statement reads as follows:

“I just want everyone to know my daughter and I are safe. My daughter safety is my first priority. Unfortunately Richard is back using and developed a very bad drinking problem. I've tried everything in my power to help him and love him. This is a demon he has to overcome on his own. At this point I really believe it's too late. To summarize last night event.”

She also added how traumatizing the experience had been for her and that she will never allow Gunplay to treat her this way again. Vonshae then expressed gratitude to all her followers who have been sharing their love and support with her. Likewise, she asked her followers to pray for her and her child.

Gunplay's wife, Vonshae Taylor-Morales, says she is ready for divorce

After his wife, Vonshae Taylor-Morales, filed a complaint mentioning his drinking problem and domestic violence, Gunplay was arrested in Miami last Saturday. Aside from mentioning that she wanted a divorce, Vonshae Taylor-Morales also disclosed that she has requested for a restraining order against him.

Describing the incident, Vonshae Taylor-Morales mentioned in the post:

“I asked Richard to quiet down as he scared the baby sleeping by yelling playing call of duty. He started going off on me for asking him to be quiet. I tried to collect a bag so my daughter and I can go to a room while he sobers up."

She continued:

"He didn't want us to leave and things went left fast. He was arrested last night, the weapon is in police custody. I have a restraining order, my daughter is in my custody and I am filing for divorce.”

In addition, Vonshae Taylor-Morales captioned this post with the following:

"I never planned on speaking on this but now that it is out. Please keep us in your prayers. Thank you."

According to news outlet XXL, Gunplay is also accused of "false imprisonment and child abuse" and "aggravated battery with a deadly weapon." However, Gunplay has denied all of these accusations. The rapper is currently in jail, and his bail price is set at $20,000.

Gunplay has worked with several popular musicians over the years

Gunplay, whose real name is Richard Welton Morales Jr., is 44 years old and originally from Miami, Florida. He is also known as Don Logan among his fans. He began his career in 1997 and has released many hit albums, including Living Legend, The Plug, and ACTIVE. A number of high-profile celebrities, such as Lil Wayne and Pharell Williams, have worked with him.

He reportedly has two kids. Richard Morales II is the name of his son from his previous marriage, while Osanna is the name of his daughter from his relationship with Vonshae, who is 25 years old. In addition to her relationship with Gunplay, Vonshae Taylor-Morales is an Instagram influencer and a star on Love & Hip Hop Miami.

Fans can catch the latest episode of Love & Hip Hop Miami season 5 on VH1 on August 21, 2023.