"This is dumb": Fans slam Critics Choice Awards 2023 for awarding two winners at the same time

Critics Choice Awards 2023 aired live on Sunday, January 15, 2023, at 7 pm ET on The CW. The award ceremony recognized some of the most prominent Hollywood celebrities in the film and television industry as well as the most popular movies and series for their outstanding contributions to society. The ceremony aired live and saw A-list celebrities at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles, California.

Tonight at the Critics Choice Awards 2023, the award ceremony recognized two awardees at once for some of its Supporting Actor/Actress Categories. Actor Seth Rogen took to the stage while presenting an award and addressed the issue of having two celebrities be recognized at the same time. Fans echoed his sentiments and took to social media to address the issue. One tweeted:

Hosted by American comedian Chelsea Handler, the prestigious award ceremony recognized some of the most popular celebrities and applauded them for displaying their talent on screen.

Notable American singer, rapper and actress Janelle Monáe, who identifies as non-binary, was awarded the Critics Choice Association’s SEEHER Award. The credits were previously held by stars including Viola Davis, Halle Berry and Gal Godot, among others.

Fans criticize Critics Choice Awards 2023 for having two winners on stage

The Critics Choice Awards 2023 awarded many recognized members of the film and TV fraternity all over the world. However, one action from the show received widespread reactions from fans on social media. For some its Supporting Actor/Actress categories, the production decided to have both the male and female awardees in the category on stage at the same time to accept the recognition.

While on stage to present an award, actor Seth Rogen threw a subtle dig at the same and said:

“That was weird! Why did they do that? Are we crunched for time? Get another hour! It can't be that expensive to do that. You know how I know that? This show airs at 4 pm on the CW, that cannot be an expensive timeslot.”

This action from the Critics Choice awards was also severely criticized by fans who took to social media to express their opinions. They felt that it was terrible for the show to have both awardees on stage together. Primarily because the winners only had about 30 seconds to give their acceptance speech and secondly, having two winners with a small time limit wasn't respectful to both artists.

Check out what they have to say.

Ruth Bauer-Garcia @RuthBauerGarcia I'm so confused. Did they just hand out two awards on the red carpet? #CriticsChoiceAwards I'm so confused. Did they just hand out two awards on the red carpet? #CriticsChoiceAwards

Jump. @logoff151 Two awards have been given out and the #CriticsChoiceAwards have already made things very weird. Two awards have been given out and the #CriticsChoiceAwards have already made things very weird.

Neely P @Neely711 Wait why does the #CriticsChoiceAwards give awards to two people at once. Wait why does the #CriticsChoiceAwards give awards to two people at once.

Lauren Weiner @lbw622 Well that’s one way to shorten an awards show - announce two winners at once. #CriticsChoiceAwards Well that’s one way to shorten an awards show - announce two winners at once. #CriticsChoiceAwards

Nick Barbieri @NickBarb719 Announcing two awards at the same time and having two recipients on stage at the same time to accept them is one of the weirdest creative decisions I've seen for sure #CriticsChoiceAwards Announcing two awards at the same time and having two recipients on stage at the same time to accept them is one of the weirdest creative decisions I've seen for sure #CriticsChoiceAwards

Jess @dazzle715 I love @Sethrogen calling out the switch to the CW AND giving out two awards at once. We were all thinking it lol #CriticsChoiceAwards I love @Sethrogen calling out the switch to the CW AND giving out two awards at once. We were all thinking it lol #CriticsChoiceAwards https://t.co/uYvrnOCK1d

már @catebismyfav giving two awards at the same time is weird indeed #criticschoiceawards giving two awards at the same time is weird indeed #criticschoiceawards

Mo Kroening @MaureenKroening “Do they always give two awards at once? That was weird!” Thank you @Sethrogen for saying what we are all thinking 🤣 #CriticsChoiceAwards “Do they always give two awards at once? That was weird!” Thank you @Sethrogen for saying what we are all thinking 🤣 #CriticsChoiceAwards

Which celebrities received the award together at the Critics Choice Awards 2023?

Many Supporting Actor/Actress award winners at the Critics Choice Awards 2023 received the awards together on stage.

Sheryl Lee Ralph - Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series (Abbott Elementary, ABC) Henry Winkler - Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series (Barry, HBO) Paul Walter Hauser - Best Supporting Actor In A Limited Series Or Movie Made For Television (Black Bird, Apple TV+) Niecy Nash-Betts - Best Supporting Actress In A Limited Series Or Movie Made For Television (Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Netflix) Giancarlo Esposito - Best Supporting Actor In A Drama Series (Better Call Saul, AMC) Jennifer Coolidge - Best Supporting Actress In A Drama Series (The White Lotus, HBO)

Critics Choice Awards 2023 saw some of the most well-renowned films and series being recognized on Sunday night. In the movie category, the absurdist film Everything Everywhere All at Once took the lead with 14 big nominations. While in the TV sector, the ABC sitcom Abbott Elementary received 6 nominations.

Critics Choice Awards 2023 aired live on The CW at 7 pm ET on January 15, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes