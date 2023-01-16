"Sheryl Lee Ralph deserves an Emmy for that speech": Fans  love the Abbott Elementary actress' winning speech on Critics Choice Awards 2023

Critics Choice Awards 2023 aired live on Sunday, January 15, 2023, at 7 pm ET on The CW. The prestigious award ceremony recognizes some of the most prominent artists from the film and television programming as well as popular movies and TV series for their outstanding contributions towards the two sectors. The award ceremony saw A-list stars at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles, California.

Tonight at the Critics Choice Awards 2023, Sheryl Lee Ralph won the prestigious award for Best Supporting Actress in a comedy series for her role in Abbott Elementary. She shared the stage with Henry Winkler, who won the Best Supporting Actor award in the same category.

In her acceptance speech, Sheryl's last line struck a deep chord with the audience. She noted that even though people don't "love you or respect you," individuals should look at themselves in the mirror and love themselves for who they are. Fans took to social media to applaud the actress for the speech. One tweeted:

RÓGE @myrogeniche Sheryl Lee Ralph deserves an Emmy for that speech! Wow! #CriticsChoiceAwards Sheryl Lee Ralph deserves an Emmy for that speech! Wow! #CriticsChoiceAwards

Hosted by American comedian Chelsea Handler, the award ceremony saw many popular films and series from all over the world being recognized on stage. In the TV category, Abbott Elemntary received 6 nominations, including Best Comedy Series. While in the film section, the absurdist movie Everything Everywhere All at Once received 14 big nominations, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actress and others.

Fans love Sheryl Lee Ralph's emotional speech on Critics Choice Awards 2023

Sheryl Lee Ralph took to the stage to deliver her acceptance speech for Best Supporting Actress for her role in the popular ABC sitcom Abbott Elementary. She thanked the industry for awarding her with the recognition before thanking her fellow cast members for supporting her. She said:

"As a supporting actress, I'm supported well. By an incredible crew. By an incredible staff, incredible producers, who put in the work..each and every day."

The Critics Choice Awards 2023 winner then pointed towards the audience and loyal fans sitting at home and asked the cameras to come closer. Sheryl then said:

"To all of you watching here, come close to the screen and listen. People don't have to like you. People don't have to love you. They don't even have to respect you. But when you look in the mirror, you better love what you see."

Fans took to social media to applaud Sheryl for her award but most of all, for her emotional speech.

niets @mariananietora #CriticsChoiceAwards #CRITICSHBOMAX “people don’t need to like you, people don’t need to love you, you need to love what you see in the mirror” i love you sheryl lee “people don’t need to like you, people don’t need to love you, you need to love what you see in the mirror” i love you sheryl lee😭#CriticsChoiceAwards #CRITICSHBOMAX

Brandon. 🌈 @brandon_smotek This part of Sheryl’s acceptance speech will sit with me. “When you look in the mirror you better love what you see”. Well said @thesherylralph and congrats on your win. #CriticsChoiceAwards This part of Sheryl’s acceptance speech will sit with me. “When you look in the mirror you better love what you see”. Well said @thesherylralph and congrats on your win. #CriticsChoiceAwards https://t.co/q4n4WBaoso

Gilluis Pérez @GilluisPerez_ It’s black girl magic at the #CriticsChoiceAwards 🖤 beautiful speeches and wins by Sheryl Lee Ralph, Niecy Nash and Janelle Monae! It’s black girl magic at the #CriticsChoiceAwards 🖤 beautiful speeches and wins by Sheryl Lee Ralph, Niecy Nash and Janelle Monae!

MALIK. @MalikThaElite



#CriticsChoiceAwards If it’s one thing, Sheryl Lee Ralph is going to do, is give you an inspirational speech that makes you feel like you can go to war and WIN. If it’s one thing, Sheryl Lee Ralph is going to do, is give you an inspirational speech that makes you feel like you can go to war and WIN. #CriticsChoiceAwards https://t.co/pUDS2pUFma

Devin🐺 @GeauxDevin #CriticsChoiceAwards I need Sheryl Lee Ralph’s speech on a loop please cause I REALLY needed to hear the part about them not having to love or even respecting me. I need Sheryl Lee Ralph’s speech on a loop please cause I REALLY needed to hear the part about them not having to love or even respecting me. 😭 #CriticsChoiceAwards

Black Canary @PlanetRoxy_ 🏽 🏽 🏽 #CriticsChoiceAwards Sheryl Lee Ralph knows how to give a speech! Sheryl Lee Ralph knows how to give a speech! 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 #CriticsChoiceAwards

Valenphobic @StarcoVision Sheryl Lee Ralph saying that people don’t have to love you during her #CriticsChoiceAwards speech is definitely one of the greatest. A LEGEND. Sheryl Lee Ralph saying that people don’t have to love you during her #CriticsChoiceAwards speech is definitely one of the greatest. A LEGEND. https://t.co/wNPN1T9Ljr

Abbott Elementary received 6 nominations at Critics Choice Awards 2023

With Sheryl Lee Ralph's Critics Choice Awards win for Best Supporting Actress in a comedy series, the ABC sitcom has already earned its first win. The show received nominations for Best Comedy Series, Quinta Brunson for Best Actress in a comedy series, Sheryl and Janelle James for Best Supporting Actress in a comedy series, and Tyler James Williams and Chris Perfetti for Best Supporting Actor in a comedy series.

Abbott Elementary is a mockumentary television series created by Quinta Brunson. The series documented the lives of teachers working in schools with harsh conditions. However, despite all the odds, they are determined to help their students live a better life.

Critics Choice Awards 2023 saw many popular artists, films and series receive their recognition. The ceremony also awarded American singer, rapper and actress Janelle Monáe with the Critics Choice Association’s SEEHER Award. This recognition was previously received by artists including Viola Davis, Gal Godot, and Halle Berry, among others.

Critics Choice Awards 2023 aired live on The CW at 7 pm ET on January 15, 2023.

