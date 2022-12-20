"This is extremely sad": Images of Drake Bell huffing balloons with his 2-year-old son in car sparks concern online

Former Nickelodeon star Drake Bell was seen huffing the fumes from a balloon in his car outside a smoke shop in Los Angeles despite his son still being in the backseat of the vehicle.

He was seen wearing sunglasses and a baseball cap and huffing on a balloon while seated inside his car on Thursday, December 15, 2022.

The incident sparked concerns for the former teenage heartthrob online and people felt sorry for him. A YouTube video of the footage has been doing the rounds with several people leaving comments expressing their concern. The video has over 100k views. A comment left under the video said:

"This is extremely sad. Hopefully he gets the help that he desperately needs. And, if he keeps doing it in front of his son, he'll regret it."

Bell is currently serving a two-year probation for child endangerment. He is known for his roles in Drake & Josh and The Amanda Show.

Netizens feel sorry for Drake Bell and his son

After Bell was spotted running errands and then huffing from a balloon, people expressed their concern for him.

Although it is not confirmed what the balloon contained, people are assuming the worst. Bell was seen driving around in his black sedan doing errands when he stopped at a vape shop. He entered and exited with his sleeping son and was then seen inhaling from a balloon in the front seat of his car, while his son slept in the back.

Following this, Drake Bell made a stop at the nearby Del Taco drive-through before heading home.

Netizens have expressed concern and wondered what he was inhaling. They hoped that if he needed help, he would get it and reminisced about his innocence from his time on several Nickelodeon shows. Many have also shared similar stories talking about how drug addiction can affect one's life and the lives of others around them.

Drake Bell, born Jared 'Drake' Bell, is currently serving two years probation for endangering a girl's welfare and well-being when she was only 15 years old.

The girl attended one of Drake Bell's concerts in Cleaveland in 2017 and contacted the Toronto police a year later as she claimed she was s*xual assaulted by him. Following investigations, Bell was convicted in 2021 after pleading guilty to child endangerment. He was sentenced to two years of probation and 200 hours of community service.

