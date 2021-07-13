Twitter outraged as Drake Bell is sentenced to 2 years of probation following child endangerment charges

Drake Bell was recently sentenced to two years probation after being charged with child endangerment last month.
On June 3rd, the actor was arrested on "child endangerment" charges that involved a 15-year-old. At the time of the incident, he was 31 and was reportedly exchanging "sexual" messages via social media with a female minor.
Following Drake Bell's arrest, he was freed on a bond of $2,500 and ordered to stay away from the victim.
Also read:Who is Addison Rae dating? TikTok star reportedly enjoys date night with Jack Harlow as fans ask, "What happened to Saweetie?"
Drake Bell goes to court
On June 23rd, the 35-year-old pled guilty via Zoom at a pretrial hearing in Cuyahoga County, Ohio, for the felony charge of "child endangerment," as well as "disseminating harmful matter to juveniles."
Drake Bell was predicted to possibly face up to 18 months in jail and felony fines. Days later, on the morning of July 12th, his sentencing went public, as the former Nickelodeon star received two years of probation.
Also read: "I just want to be left alone": Gabbie Hanna discusses phone call with Jessi Smiles, calls her "manipulative"
Twitter angered by Drake Bell's charges
After his sentencing went public, the internet started to fume with social injustice. Many believed that the California native should have been thrown in jail.
Following the arrest of other alleged child groomers, people thought it was unfair to give the singer/songwriter probation time.
Some online folk even brought up those who continue to serve sentences for when marijuana was still illegal, even though it has become legal.
Former fans and the internet overall have been outraged by Drake Bell's ruling. Whether it be racially motivated, as some have claimed, or for his fame, many are displeased by the outcome.
Also read: Trisha Paytas calls out Ethan Klein for bringing up her sister during his response to her apology, says his claims are "100% untrue"
Help Sportskeeda improve its coverage of pop culture news. Take the 3-minute survey now.