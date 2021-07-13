Twitter outraged as Drake Bell is sentenced to 2 years of probation following child endangerment charges

Drake Bell was recently sentenced to two years probation after being charged with child endangerment last month.

On June 3rd, the actor was arrested on "child endangerment" charges that involved a 15-year-old. At the time of the incident, he was 31 and was reportedly exchanging "sexual" messages via social media with a female minor.

Following Drake Bell's arrest, he was freed on a bond of $2,500 and ordered to stay away from the victim.

👽👽👽👽 — Drake Campana 🇲🇽 (@DrakeBell) July 11, 2021

Drake Bell goes to court

On June 23rd, the 35-year-old pled guilty via Zoom at a pretrial hearing in Cuyahoga County, Ohio, for the felony charge of "child endangerment," as well as "disseminating harmful matter to juveniles."

Drake Bell was predicted to possibly face up to 18 months in jail and felony fines. Days later, on the morning of July 12th, his sentencing went public, as the former Nickelodeon star received two years of probation.

Twitter angered by Drake Bell's charges

After his sentencing went public, the internet started to fume with social injustice. Many believed that the California native should have been thrown in jail.

Following the arrest of other alleged child groomers, people thought it was unfair to give the singer/songwriter probation time.

Me when I see why Drake Bell is trending: pic.twitter.com/W2te1iSafA — Antony Copland (@SprowstonAC88) July 12, 2021

How did Drake Bell only get two years probation and no jail time?!?! — Tee (@Tie_Ron) July 12, 2021

Damn, Drake Bell and Corey from Corey in the House are both pedos. — Yer Woife Is In Me DMs Baby ♿ (@DrunkenCripple) July 12, 2021

Drake Bell only getting probation for trying to have sex with a 15 year old is some bullshit. — Tyler (@JaxCatCult) July 12, 2021

Hey remember that Drake and Josh episode where Drake had to push away a like 10 year old girl who was obsessed with him and respectfully just be friends?



A shame Drake Bell didn't take that advice in real friggen life... pic.twitter.com/ivRenigMCD — TRAFON(s Backup Account) (@RiseFallNickBck) July 12, 2021

Some online folk even brought up those who continue to serve sentences for when marijuana was still illegal, even though it has become legal.

I've read the news about Draks Bell as well. To be honest, I did watch a lot of Drake & Josh episodes and now I think differently of him now — Karl Sakura (@AznPanda30) July 12, 2021

drake bell got 2 years probation — ❤️‍🔥 (@hrtwrk_) July 12, 2021

Isn't fame enough? Taking sleeze to new heights: Peverted 35-year old Drake Bell (from--of all places--the Nickelodeon channel) caught "sexual texting" (whatever that means) with a minor. This slime ball needs to get a life. cc to @DrakeBell. — Linda Roach (@Hoyden2727) July 12, 2021

Can't believe Drake Bell only got 2 years of probation for grooming a 12 year old. Wiiiicked! — Mr. Spacely (@TRaww92) July 12, 2021

Drake Bell deserves jail. — Dixie Cup #6 (@matxrial) July 12, 2021

All of us finding out Drake Bell only got 2 years probation pic.twitter.com/Fv8aBDPLBB — Pizza Dad (@Pizza__Dad) July 12, 2021

All of us finding out Drake Bell only got 2 years probation pic.twitter.com/Y52fl6N4qh — A Blessing (@BLM_004) July 12, 2021

Former fans and the internet overall have been outraged by Drake Bell's ruling. Whether it be racially motivated, as some have claimed, or for his fame, many are displeased by the outcome.

drake bell only getting probation for two years is another W taken by white boy summer — ib (@ibruhm) July 12, 2021

drake bell is like the white usher — naya (@yamuvah) July 7, 2021

This is Sooo many white men



But I'm thinking of Drake Bell right now 🤧 — A Single Black Female Nerd (@ASingleBlackFe2) July 5, 2021

they never told you what Drake Bell really did they just keep saying endanger a minor. dear i say betty white privilege pic.twitter.com/CLDHKOHFxx — Reezy M Grown ✭ (@All_Cake88) July 12, 2021

Can you say white privilege. — Renonelab (@renonelab) July 13, 2021

