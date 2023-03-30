''This feels inappropriate'': Riverdale fans divided over Emmett Till storyline in season 7 premiere

The premiere episode of Riverdale season 7 has started on the backfoot thanks to controversy related to mentioning Emmett Till in a disrespectful way. The show has already generated some stir by getting renewed for yet another season at a time when other good CW shows were canceled last year and it seems the series has also managed to disappoint fans with another inappropriate gesture.

The first episode of Riverdale season 7 began with the characters set in the 1950s, which was also the historically accurate time for Emmett Till's torture and murder. The 14-year-old's death is one of the darkest events to take place in American history. The first episode did look into the murder of Emmett Till, but it seems that fans are not impressed by this depiction and have come forward on social media platforms to express their disappointment and disgust.

Wilmer @W1lmerSarmiento Emmett Till should not be discussed in this unserious show...especially in the context of this storyline. This feels inappropriate. Who thought this was remotely okay? #Riverdale Emmett Till should not be discussed in this unserious show...especially in the context of this storyline. This feels inappropriate. Who thought this was remotely okay? #Riverdale https://t.co/27QES8E97b

How are fans reacting to Emmett Till's mention in Riverdale season 7 episode 1?

While tackling a sensitive topic of this magnitude, showrunners need to be extremely careful. The casual use of Emmett Till's story in Riverdale season 7 is by far one of the most irresponsible things that the show may have done. Given the continued abuse of racial supremacy in America, this is an especially sensitive topic to discuss, especially when it comes from a show that is meant to be fun.

Of course, the creators probably tried to make a point about racism and homophobia from back in the day, but it has not made the impact that they were looking for. Earlier, the show's executive producer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa told Decider:

"When we first talked about doing the ’50s, one of the big questions that we talked about a lot in the writers room, and I talked a lot about with the cast was, are we going to play the reality of the 1950s?...That for a certain kind of teenager they were great and super fun; and for the more marginalized groups, the characters of color, the queer characters, it was in fact a very repressive, racist, homophobic, horrible time."

Many fans came forward to criticize the decision.

Joel Edelman @JoelsHitShow It feels quite Disney to have Riverdale students suddenly start discussing Langston Hughes and Emmett Till, but let's see what Tucker Carlson has to say about it tomorrow lol #riverdale It feels quite Disney to have Riverdale students suddenly start discussing Langston Hughes and Emmett Till, but let's see what Tucker Carlson has to say about it tomorrow lol #riverdale

Allison @AllisonRenaeC James Dean’s death and the trial of Emmett Till’s murder being around the same time is historical accurate #riverdale James Dean’s death and the trial of Emmett Till’s murder being around the same time is historical accurate #riverdale

Ochan30🏳️‍🌈 @Ochan30

#Riverdale @CW_Riverdale Wait did they say all the black characters just came from Mississippi after the Emmett Till verdict?! Holy shit. Wait did they say all the black characters just came from Mississippi after the Emmett Till verdict?! Holy shit.#Riverdale @CW_Riverdale

Kristopher Cornileus👑 @ManofTomorrow22 Betty is extremely mortified by what happened to Emmett Till. #Riverdale Betty is extremely mortified by what happened to Emmett Till. #Riverdale

LeVar Anthony @igasu The new season of #riverdale takes place in 1955. The sub plot of this episode is getting everyone to talk about the death of Emmett Till. The new season of #riverdale takes place in 1955. The sub plot of this episode is getting everyone to talk about the death of Emmett Till.

[email protected] on so much anime aaaaaaaaaaaaaaa @ThornheartCat Why were they at the Emmett Till trial… #Riverdale writers are so desperate to prove they care about black people they just shove black history lessons into the show now Why were they at the Emmett Till trial… #Riverdale writers are so desperate to prove they care about black people they just shove black history lessons into the show now 😭

While the general verdict has been negative, many have praised the show for its brave depiction and claimed that putting this important historical event on a popular show would help more people know about it.

Reese(ERASTOUR 7/8) @reesenussbeck The Emmett Till story is so important. Not a lot of people know about the story. And I’m so glad that the show is covering it and bringing it to a new generation of people. #Riverdale The Emmett Till story is so important. Not a lot of people know about the story. And I’m so glad that the show is covering it and bringing it to a new generation of people. #Riverdale

McKay @LA_McKayy This Emmett Till story line, surprisingly done well. Loving 50’s Toni Topaz #Riverdale This Emmett Till story line, surprisingly done well. Loving 50’s Toni Topaz #Riverdale

Fourteen-year-old Emmett Till was an African American boy who was abducted, tortured, and lynched in 1955 after being accused of flirting with and offending Carolyn Bryant, a white woman, at a grocery store in Mississippi. After he was murdered in a very brutal way, his killers were acquitted of the crime, leading to one of the biggest tragedies and marks of racism in the history of America.

He posthumously became an icon of the civil rights movement in America and his death is till day mourned as a huge loss to the community.

