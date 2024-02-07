"This gotta be a humiliation ritual": Memes erupt as Playboi Carti wears a thong bodysuit 

American rapper Playboi Carti has left fashion critics weary after showing off his latest ensemble. On February 6, a few images of the singer made rounds on social media, where he can be seen wearing an unusual outfit during the filming of a music video in Los Angeles. Shockingly, the 28-year-old singer was seen wearing what seemed to be a thong, leading to him getting viciously trolled online.

Netizen trolls Playboi Carti as he sports unusual attire (Image via X)

Popular gossip blog, Daily Loud, was one of the first publications to reveal Playboi Carti’s camo-clad outfit. In the military-style outfit, one could see him wearing a vintage U.S. Navy life preserver vest, camo NBHD shorts, TELFAR boots, Nike Pro compression shorts, and Tom Ford boxer briefs.

What left many gobsmacked was the inner bodysuit, which included what seemed to be a thong. The clothing item was reportedly created by Rick Owens and Champion. Moreover, Playboi Carti painted his face black, seemingly making a fashion statement.

The social media post had amassed seven million views at the time of writing this article.

Expand Tweet

Although renowned fashion media outlet, Highsnobiety, described the outfit as “futuristic, genderfluid and surprisingly masculine,” netizens relentlessly trolled the singer online.

“This is y’all’s idol”: Netizens poke fun at Playboi Carti as his latest outfit sparks conversation

Internet users had a field day with Daily Loud’s most recent post about the Shoota singer. Several netizens expressed disappointment in the musician’s fashion choices, while others ridiculed his fans as well. A few reactions to the viral look read:

Netizen trolls singer as he sports unusual attire (Image via X)

Netizen trolls rapper as he sports unusual attire (Image via X)

Netizen trolls Playboi Carti as he dons unusual attire (Image via X)

Internet user trolls American rapper as he wears unusual outfit (Image via X)

Netizen trolls singer as he sports unusual attire (Image via X)

Netizen trolls Playboi Carti as he dons unusual attire (Image via X)

Playboi Carti had not publicly spoken about his now-infamous outfit at the time of writing this article.

What has Playboi Carti been up to lately?

Aside from being fashion critics’ latest victim, the singer recently released a song titled 2024. The song was produced by Ojivolta, Earl on the Beat, and Kanye West. In the music video, Carti was seen wearing a black outfit outside a gas station.

Playboi Carti also made headlines after catching up with Twitch streamer Adin Ross. The singer made a cameo appearance with the latter for six minutes after being paid USD 2 million, as claimed by Adin Ross.

The musician is also expected to go on his Antagonist Tour this month onwards, alongside Destroy Lonely, Ken Carson, and Homixide Gang.