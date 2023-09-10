“This is so gross”: Fans react after a video of Ashton Kutcher and Danny Masterson's bet to kiss teenage Mila Kunis resurfaces

An old clip showing Ashton Kutcher discussing a bet with Danny Masterson about kissing Mila Kunis has made its way on social media. In the video, Kutcher is seen talking to show host Rosie O’Donnell as he states how Danny and he bet about kissing Mila Kunis, who was 14 at the time.

Kutcher also claimed that it would not be just an ordinary kiss, but the bet was about kissing Mila Kunis “with his tongue.” Mila then interrupts and says:

"You made a bet with Danny about my first kiss. I had never kissed a guy. I was a 14-year-old little girl. I was scared for my life.”

Ashton Kutcher then speaks up and gives more details about the kiss, claiming how Danny had challenged him for $20 to “French kiss” Mila. He said:

“We had a little side bet going. So Danny bets me like 20 bucks I wouldn't do it".

However, as the video went viral, netizens became infuriated, especially after the letter fiasco came under the limelight. As the clip went viral, a Twitter user, @Chelsea_Stickle, shared the original post by @iamthecrg and one user and called it “gross.”

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis have been in the headlines ever since the news of them writing character letters for the convicted actor Danny Masterson emerged on social media. As per reports, the couple had called Danny their “elder brother” and “role model” and had asked the judge to lessen the sentence time of the convicted. Since then, the couple has been receiving massive backlash from the netizens.

Amid the recent letter fiasco, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis’ old clip of talking about a bet between the former and Danny Masterson goes viral

Amidst all the backlash, the above-mentioned video surfacing on social media has made things tougher for Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher. Netizens are now slamming the trio, Danny, Ashton and Mila, for the bet about kissing the 14-year-old Mila Kunis. As @iamthecrg shared the clip on Twitter, netizens shared various reactions to it, with majority of them mentioning how the video clip made them "uncomfortable."

As for the letter fiasco, the couple had even shared a video of them apologizing, stating how they “stand by the victims.” However, the apology did not seem to sit well with the netizens as the couple received massive backlash online.

On the other hand, Danny Masterson was found guilty and has been sentenced to 30 years to life in prison for r*ping two women.