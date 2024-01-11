"This guy is the funniest character"- Fans disappointed as Argyle is cut out of Stranger Things season 5

Stranger Things season 5 may be the most anticipated TV show for many fans around the world. The excitement is even higher now as the filming of the series is officially underway. Not only is Stranger Things one of Netflix's most popular projects of all time, but its fifth season will also mark the finale of the saga that began years ago.

The fourth season gained immense traction across the world, breaking several streaming records at its peak. It also concluded in a tense cliffhanger, with the Duffer Brothers leaving a lot for the final season, which will probably be led by Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) again.

The fourth season focused on the stories of a multitude of characters. One of those important characters was Argyle (portrayed by Eduardo Franco), the best friend of Jonathan Byers after his move to California.

Argyle played an important role throughout the fourth season. However, per recent reports, the hilarious weed-consuming character will not feature in the fifth and final season, as Eduardo Franco revealed he never got a call from the production.

This has upset many fans who resonated with the character over his tenure in the show.

Fans not happy with Argyle's exclusion from Stranger Things

Though Argyle was a relatively new character in Stranger Things season 4, he brought in the much-needed comic relief in an otherwise tense premise. For the fifth season, things are expected to get much worse, and Argyle could have been a welcome presence in the team.

However, it seems that Eduardo Franco's character is not in the plans for the last Stranger Things season, which will see the Hawkins residents take a last stand against Vecna and all the evil that lurks underneath the town.

Fans have not taken this decision too well, lamenting the loss of a beloved character from a popular series.

Stranger Things season 5 started filming on January 8, 2024, after a delay due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strike. The show is expected to return by 2025, with early 2025 being the earliest possibility.

The final season of the series has also added some new actors, including Linda Hamilton.

The first four seasons of Stranger Things are available for streaming on Netflix.