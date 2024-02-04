“This is what impact looks like”: Fans react to Jimin’s ‘Set Me Free Pt.2’ presented by CAGMO and Korean pianist, composer Shin Jiho

BTS Jimin's powerful solo track Set Me Free pt. 2 from his debut album FACE, received an unexpected and delightful orchestral rendition, much to the joy of fans. Widely regarded as one of the best songs ever produced by Jimin, the orchestral interpretation was presented by the CAGMO orchestra band in collaboration with Korean pianist and composer Shin Ji-ho.

Fans were pleasantly surprised that someone envisioned transforming the song into an orchestral piece, providing it with a new, graceful, and majestic perspective. The emergence of these videos on the internet quickly gained traction, and fans couldn't contain their excitement, expressing their admiration with creative words.

Many shared that they experienced "goosebumps" while listening to the orchestral take on Jimin's composition. The unexpected twist breathed new life into the song, garnering appreciation for the orchestral angle that added a layer of grandeur to an already beloved track.

"I hope JM sees this and knows what a true inspiration he is," Fans deem Jimin's Set Me Free pt.2's orchestral version as a 'masterpiece'

Cinema Anime Game Music Orchestra (CAGMO), hailing from Russia, is a distinguished production center specializing in crafting orchestral renditions of contemporary music. Renowned for its ability to infuse elegance and beauty into diverse songs from around the globe, CAGMO recently showcased its prowess on February 4, 2024.

The venue for this musical spectacle was Moscow, where CAGMO orchestrated a live performance of BTS’ Jimin’s Set Me Free pt. 2, the title track from his solo debut album, FACE.

Set Me Free pt. 2 is about finding light in the darkness, and it is a loud cry by the 28-year-old to his haters in a metaphoric form. Characterized by dynamic dance sequences and his powerful vocals, the orchestral adaptation by CAGMO added a new layer of depth to the emotionality of the song. Notably, this rendition was a collaborative effort, featuring pianist Shin Ji-ho.

Shin Ji-ho, recognized for his instrumental prowess, has previously covered various BTS songs, including Idol, Dynamite, and Jungkook’s Seven. The collaboration between CAGMO and Shin Ji-ho resulted in a beautiful version of Jimin's solo, blowing the minds of fans worldwide.

The impact of this orchestral interpretation was profound, prompting fans to express their admiration poetically. One fan conveyed their sentiments, stating,

"I’m impressed! The mental image created as a result of the video for Set Me Free Pt. 2 is already powerful due to its symbology, the story told in it, the relationship that exists between us and the artist. And now the same song being performed live by an orchestra? It’s majestic! I got goosebumps and I wish I was there!"

Some of their other comments were:

In addition to Set Me Free pt. 2, the orchestra also paid homage to BTS leader RM by performing a version of his song, Wild Flower. This diverse musical showcase not only represented the impact of K-pop but also demonstrated the versatility of these songs, proving that even indigenous K-pop can be reinterpreted into various forms while retaining its essence.