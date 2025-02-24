“THIS IS HOW YOU HOST” — Fans react as Kristen Bell sings parody of her song from ‘Frozen’ to a video montage of actors’ early roles at SAG Awards

Actress Kristen Bell is going viral for her unique opening monologue at the 2025 SAG Awards, which aired on February 23. Bell, who was hosting the SAG Awards for the second time, sang a parody of her hit Frozen song Do You Want to Build a Snowman? While a montage of the actors present in the audience played behind her.

Ad

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the montage featured images and clips of the actors' earlier roles at the beginning of their careers, paying tribute to their journeys.

The now-viral clip was posted on X by user @SpencerAlthouse. The tweet garnered much attention from netizens, who praised Kristen Bell.

Expand Tweet

Ad

One netizen (@heydorotheaaaa_) praised the actress for her creativity and hosting skills. They said:

"THIS IS HOW YOU HOST."

Expand Tweet

Ad

One netizen (@bigarms4me) said they loved the montage because it reminded actors of their humble beginnings. More reactions read:

"I absolutely love this! Seeing their reactions live too. Oh, to be reminded of your humble beginnings. Priceless." A netizen wrote on X.

"With all the messed up award hostings in recent years, this saved the awards season. This is what we expect of award shows." Another X user wrote.

Ad

"Why am I tearing up omg @kristenbell551 THE LEGEND THAT YOU ARE!! You are so talented and such a gift to the arts omg." Another netizen wrote.

Some netizens compared the SAG Awards to the Academy Awards. One (@CallMeCommodore) called the actress "charismatic and funny" and said she would make a great host at the Oscars. Another (@taylamay222) claimed that the SAG Awards are capable of providing entertainment, while the Oscars are falling behind in that regard.

Ad

"The SAGs have been the best show in all of the season. It didn't feel boringly long and Kristen did an amazing job." A netizen wrote on X.

"I have been on record for about 8 years or something that Kristen Bell would be the absolute greatest Oscars host since Billy Crystal 20+ years ago. She’s a song and dance woman who is endlessly charismatic and funny. @TheAcademy open your goddamn eyes and ears." Another netizen wrote.

Ad

"The SAG awards are bringing the entertainment the oscars have been missing." Another netizen wrote on X.

Kristen Bell brought back Gossip Girl in the 2025 SAG Awards

31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals - Image via Getty

According to Yahoo Life's report, Kristen Bell, who did the voice-over in Gossip Girl, revived the show by doing a skit with fellow Gossip Girl actress Leighton Meester. The two stars began their skit by describing what the actors were up to. Bell jokingly talked about actor Jeff Goldblum's "Wicked appetite." She said:

Ad

"Hey, everyone, Gossip Girl here. One of my sources, LeMee86, sends me this: ‘Spotted at Table 8: Jeff Goldblum has a Wicked appetite. And a peek behind the curtain reveals he likes his green eggs with ham."

Then Bell moved on to Timothée Chalamet while describing the dish beside the actor; she remarked that their script was all about food.

Ad

"And look who it is, not-so-lonely boy Timothée Chalamet sitting next to a hot steak, medium rare, au poivre with a side of — Leighton, none of this is gossip. It’s just all about food."

To which Leighton Meester replied:

"Sorry, I’m just really hungry."

The two actresses ended the skit by referencing the 2024 thriller movie Conclave, saying the popes in the film did a better job of gossiping than they did.

Ad

The 2025 SAG Awards were held on February 23 at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California. It is currently available to stream on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback