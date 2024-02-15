On February 13, 2024, SM Entertainment got caught up in controversy regarding RIIZE's Wonbin doll when they unveiled RIIZE's official VALENTINE'S DAYZE merchandise. Shared on the RIIZE official X account, @RIIZE_official, six distinctive dolls alongside mug sets, keyrings, candle sets, and coasters were showcased for online sale.

Fans were enthralled with the merch. However, amidst the excitement, keen-eyed fans, particularly those devoted to JYP Entertainment's Stray Kids, couldn't help but raise eyebrows over a potential controversy. Allegations emerged that SM Entertainment might have replicated Stray Kids' Lee Know's design for RIIZE's Wonbin's plushie, sparking a spirited debate within the fandom.

An X user and fan of Stray Kids, @Lee_May_Know seemed quite upset and took to social media to "clear the air with facts." She said,

"This issue is getting boring, lets clear the air with facts. LK created the pose. The plushy is very clearly inspired by LKs drawing (even the eyes looking up). Why go to such lenghts to deny the obvious? SM is smart for stealing the idea & JYPE stupid for always disregarding LK."

She further wrote:

"Saying this won't make your fave anything more or less. It's just what happened. AND THAT IS OKAY. Denying it makes it seem like you think your fave did somethimg wrong. He didnt. He just copied a pose because, why not? And the company did his reaserch& cashed out on it. Thats it."

RIIZE Wonbin's doll sparks debate as fans question inspiration from Stray Kids' Lee Know's drawing

SM Entertainment recently unveiled the official VALENTINE'S DAYZE merchandise for RIIZE, which includes dolls by individual members. However, scrutiny arose among Stray Kids fans regarding the key ring doll for Wonbin.

They noted a distinct similarity to a design associated with Lee Know from JYP Entertainment, specifically a character he drew several years ago. Fans highlighted the striking resemblance in facial features and the unique ear shape, reminiscent of Lee Know's signature pose, symbolizing a half-cat and half-bunny character, a pose widely recognized among STAYs.

Consequently, allegations of SM Entertainment "stealing" Lee Know's design for the RIIZE Wonbin plushie emerged swiftly. This development has sparked debates on social media regarding the origin and authenticity of the doll's design.

Nevertheless, as things turned out, the company didn't design the dolls for RIIZE. Via a Weverse post, RIIZE members Shotaro and Anton stated the members created the doll concepts themselves.

They noted that Wonbin's doll design was a coincidence, as the three animals he used were inspired by things his friends, family, and fans associated him with. Fans of RIIZE, referred to as BRIIZE, also used X to stand up for their idols.

In September 2023, the highly anticipated debut of the seven-piece boy band was marked with the song "Get A Guitar." On November 22, 2023, however, Seunghan's indefinite hiatus was announced by SM Entertainment.

